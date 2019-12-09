Kendall Jenner Sizzles In A Tiny Red-Hot Bikini On A Yacht

Kendall's showing off her model body in a skimpy red bikini.

Kendall Jenner seriously sizzled as she slipped into a skimpy bikini for a new photo posted to Instagram. The gorgeous supermodel and Keeping Up with the Kardashians star once again proved that she’s not afraid to strip down and show off her model figure as she posed in a tiny two-piece during a recent trip on a yacht.

In the snap, the beauty – who’s sister to both Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner – wowed as she posed with her arm up in the air to show her fun white nail polish while she soaked up the sunshine with a girlfriend.

The 24-year-old star also showed some serious skin as she hit the water. The reality star stunned in a plunging bright red triangular bikini top that had thin straps that stretched over her shoulders and around her back.

She paired the colorful top with a pair of matching bottoms. The skimpy briefs also featured a thin string design, this time that stretched over both of her hips with only a small piece of material in between. The bottoms revealed a whole lot of her torso, as they sat well below her bellybutton.

Kendall rested on her left hand as she threw her right arm up in the air for her bold pose. The beauty bent her left leg under her right as she showcased her seriously long and toned stomach for the camera.

The model had her signature long brunette hair tied back and away from her face in what appeared to be a low ponytail.

Though she kept her accessories to a minimum for her day on the water, Kendall did rock a pair of dangling earrings in both ears as she shot a coy smile to the camera.

In the sizzling bikini snap, the star enjoyed some downtime with photographer Renell Medrano who also flashed some skin in her own skimpy bikini.

The beauty was lying down next to Kendall on the back of the boat as she cuddled up to her arm with both of her eyes closed.

Renell flaunted her long, toned legs as she wowed in a pair of animal print bikini bottoms. She opted to keep her top half a little more covered than her model friend as she sported a white oversized t-shirt over her patterned two-piece.

The two genetically blessed friends appeared to have a great time together as the stunning blue ocean could be seen in the background while they sped away on the boat.

Kendall didn’t reveal their exact location in the upload, though the superstar was spotted in another bikini in Miami, Florida, last week as she hung out with fellow model Bella Hadid. Both descended on the Sunshine State for South Beach’s Art Basel, and it’s thought the snap was likely taken in the same location.

Fans flooded the comments section of the bikini snap with praise for the beauty, while plenty also showed their appreciation through likes.

The sunny upload has received more than 4 million likes from Kendall’s 119 million followers.