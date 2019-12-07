Young Bae Gets Sultry In Red Hot Bikini On Instagram

Young Bae shared a sultry new bikini pic on Instagram today. She was seen rocking a hot red swimsuit that featured an intricate white design on the top and bottoms. She accessorized with a pair of sparkling red heels and gloves. The gloves were white with red dots all over. The stunner wore multiple necklaces; some were thin, and one was a large chain necklace.

The Black Ink Crew star posed on her stomach for the shot, as she lifted her right foot into the air. She propped herself up with her right elbow and placed her hand by her face. Young laid on her large, fuzzy red jacket.

The tattoo artist wore her hair up in two messy side buns. She added a couple of silver hair clips on both sides, and she sported dangle earrings. Her lipstick matched the rest of her look, while her eyeshadow was metallic peach. She added a dash of silver eyeshadow right under her brows and wore dark blush. Young gave a sultry look with her lips slightly parted.

The backdrop was completely white.

Fans gushed about the reality TV star in the comments section.

“Y all this eye candy U trying get me in trouble!!!!” wrote a follower.

“A Korean Queen, Hands Down!!!” declared an admirer.

“Stunning!!!! You make me wanna get down on one knee for you!!!!” raved a fan.

Young was married to Rob, with whom she shares a son, Niko. However, she has been dealing with his absence since a reported fight, although the details are mostly unknown.

One fan, in particular, speculated on Young’s relationship status.

Loading...

“I wonder if her marriage would have worked if she wasn’t on the show? If maybe that played a part. It’s nice to see a family stay together,” they said.

Of course, it’s hard for anyone to know what really transpired. What is evident is that the bombshell is busy taking care of her son, who makes frequent appearances on her feed.

In related news, Young previously shared another bikini pic in late October. However, it was very different from her newest post. The update focused on her weight loss since giving birth, with her “before” photos showing her in a leopard-print bikini.

Her “after” photos, on the other hand, showed her rocking a bra and leggings. Her body transformation was easy to see, especially as she shared four different photos of her figure from different angles.