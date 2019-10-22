Kaley Cuoco Flaunts Slamming Body In Mini Dress With Sheer Chest Details In 5-Part Instagram Update

Kaley Cuoco has done what many celebrities do: teasing an outfit on Instagram, then returning to the platform to showcase the look in full. The Big Bang Theory actress has been sharing a fair bit of herself on social media of late: Kaley recently showed Instagram her thong from her bathroom.

Today has been less about the underwear and more about the red carpet looks. The 33-year-old actress updated her Instagram with a shot of herself at the 2019 InStyle Awards earlier today: as The Inquisitr reported, the snap showed the famous blonde photographed from the neck up and sizzling in black lace. It looks like Kaley has returned for a mammoth update documenting her dress, with the star’s latest post showing fans the full-length look.

Kaley’s post opened with a photo of herself shot from behind and turning around to face the camera. Here, fans saw a duo set of fabric finishes, with parts of the dress proving opaque and an upper half being sheer. As to seeing the dress’ length, fans had to swipe to the fourth image, showing Kaley looking sensational in a dress that was now revealed to have a short finish with a float-effect sheer layer covering the star’s legs – the sheer feel continued with arm details and the already-seen chest ones. The final photo showed the blonde’s face up close.

It did seem that this update better flaunted the star’s fit body. Kaley is a renowned yogi, with the leg-flaunting snap definitely showcasing Kaley’s toned pins to best advantage.

Kaley is regularly spotted heading to her yoga sessions – these photos don’t show a dolled-up Kaley, with the actress mostly seen in yoga pants and t-shirts with flip-flops as the paparazzi catch her. The star has opened up on her exercise mindset, although her interview with Women’s Health Mag appeared to reveal that she discovered yoga after a string of failed attempts to fall in love with various forms of fitness.

“I tried spinning, I tried running, I tried yoga, I tried Pilates. I realized I don’t like running…I refuse to do it. I like spinning, so I try to mix that in. When I found hot yoga, I fell in love with it and was like, this is my thing,” Kaley told the magazine.

Kaley even revealed a quirky morning ritual that fans will likely find adorable.

“When I wake up, I have the same little bit of peanut butter on toast every morning,” the star added of her breakfast.

