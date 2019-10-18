Larsa Pippen Rocks Wet-Effect Sports Bra, Flaunting Sexy Curves

Larsa Pippen is back on Instagram. The former Real Housewives of Miami star is a regular when it comes to showcasing her looks, with fans generally appearing to dig the blonde’s trendy sense of style. Larsa definitely turned heads when she stripped down to a bikini in Las Vegas, although on Friday, the 45-year-old chose to be swathed in athleisure wear.

On October 18, Larsa updated her account. The star was rocking a sporty getup, although the materials were unusual as they appeared to take on a wet effect.

Her most recent photo upload showed Larsa in selfie mode as she opted for a full-length shot. She flaunted her curves from head to toe. Larsa opted for tight fitting garments with her matching sports bra, leggings, and jacket ensemble. All three pieces showcased a jet black shade along with that wet-effect material.

Larsa’s tiny waist and shapely hips were also on show as fans were treated to a peek at her toned legs and peachy rear. Larsa is somewhat of a workout queen given many videos showcase her doing exercises on her Instagram. Because of that, the star not surprisingly looks trim and fit.

Larsa was also seen rocking statement shades with darkened lenses as well as black-and-white sneakers. Her long hair was worn down and straight, with two simple necklaces adding a few flourishes.

Larsa’s social media often showcases her style and her travels. The star recently spent time in Dubai, with updates showing her exploring the desert.

Now, Larsa seems to be back in the U.S.. Recently, Larsa used Instagram in order to talk about horoscopes. On the social media post, Larsa became interactive with her fans.

“The Cancer personality is ultra-sensitive, gentle and kind. Cancer traits include being tender, intuitive and loving and their sweetness really helps this zodiac sign stand out from the rest. The Cancer zodiac sign needs to be surrounded, protected and made to feel safe at all times. Appearances can be misleading and there is lots more to this zodiac sign than being cute, they also have a tougher side to their personality. What’s your zodiac sign?” Larsa asked.

As fans know, Larsa rubs shoulders with high-profile faces. The star is a semi-regular on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, having featured in the Jordyn Woods cheating scandal earlier this year that affected Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. It was Larsa who broke the news to friend Kim Kardashian.

