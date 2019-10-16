Hilde Osland Is Drop-Dead Gorgeous In Bikini That Shows Off Her Killer Figure

Hilde Osland knows how to rock a bikini. Over the past several months, she has thrilled her Instagram fans with dozens of photos in which she showcases her killer figure in sexy two-piece numbers. Her latest update showed her looking amazing in a pink bikini.

The post consisted of three photos that showed Hilde from all angles as she stood on the beach during sunset. The blond bombshell’s bikini top featured a ruffle along the edge as well as a plunging neckline, which accentuated her cleavage. The bottoms, which sat low on her hips, also had a ruffle on the sides as well as a matching floral pattern.

Hilde wore a full face of makeup for the shots. She added a bit of bling to the look with a bracelet and a pair of hoop earrings. She completed the beach girl vibe with a seashell necklace. The beauty wore her hair down and tied it back with a pink bandana, which she wore as a headband.

The first snap captured Hilde from the front as she smiled for the camera. The photo showed her from the mid-thigh up, giving viewers a nice shot of her hourglass shape. The second shot captured Hilde from the back as she fluffed her hair with one hand while looking off to the side. The snap showed off the Australian stunner’s perky derrière. The last shot of the set caught Hilde from the side, showing off her shapely silhouette. Hilde’s bronze skin glowed in the afternoon light in all the photos, giving her a radiant look.

In the photo’s caption, Hilde said she never tired of beach sunsets. That may be true, and it is equally true that her fans never tire of seeing her on the beach in flattering outfits.

Her followers were quick to tell her what they thought of the snaps.

“Looking at you never gets old!!!!” one admirer wrote.

“I am always excited when I look at your photos. You are perfect,” said another fan.

“One of the most beautiful people I’ve ever seen,” commented one follower.

Such comments are not uncommon in Hilde’s posts. The beauty seems to know exactly what her followers like to see. As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, Hilde thrilled her fans when she showed off her curves in a yellow bikini.

Regardless of what she wears, she always looks fantastic. She can even make a pair of jeans and a long-sleeved shirt look hot.

Fans wanting to see what Hilde will wear next can follow her Instagram account.