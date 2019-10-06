Cheryl Cole Sizzles In A See-Through Top That Barely Covers Her

Cheryl Cole is probably best known to Americans as the adorable, beautiful Brit who sat next to Simon Cowell on The X Factor. The Girls Aloud singer is a total A-Lister in the U.K., although her appearances on the U.S. reality series likely haven’t been forgotten by her fans. The 36-year-old has appeared in photos obtained by Daily Mail today: as the newspaper reports, Cheryl was out in London last night to celebrate former bandmate Nicola Roberts’ birthday.

Photos showed Cheryl in the street as she hit up a restaurant. The star was looking sensational in a snazzy and eye-catching ensemble, although there was no denying that this getup was a minimal one. Cheryl was seen flaunting her fabulous figure in a low-cut and mostly sheer lace top in black, with the barely-there feel drawing the eye to the star’s assets. Cheryl had paired her top with a super-racy and glittery black micro skirt, with sheer stockings and strappy boots completing the look perfectly. A checkered blazer was worn over the outfit, although with the jacket open, this was definitely a cleavage-flashing outfit.

Cheryl appeared beautifully made-up with her long dark locks worn down and with a center part. The star was seen smiling, with those cute dimples definitely manifesting.

Cheryl has made headlines for splitting from former boyfriend and baby daddy Liam Payne. The star first met Liam as he auditioned in front of her as a teenager, with Cheryl already taking a liking to him back then. The couple shares a child named Bear.

Cheryl has opened up about the split. Speaking to Daily Mail, the singer revealed that things were cool between her and Liam.

“There’s no animosity whatsoever. We are learning all the time. And it’s good, it’s healthy. We’re just like any other couple that have gone through this, but we have a few more eyes watching us…just a few,” she said about her split and being in the public eye.

Cheryl did, however, mention Bear in an overall context, stating that being a mother had shaped her for the better.

“Having Bear has helped. I have a different purpose now. Before, I would work and work and work, and that was the main subject in my life — and now he is,” the star added.

Cheryl recently turned heads for looking stunning in a cozy sweater at an event, as The Inquisitr reported. Fans wishing to see more of this British beauty should give her Instagram a follow.