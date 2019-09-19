‘Basketball Wives’ Alum Draya Michele Shows Off Her ‘Melons’ In Skintight Neon-Orange Mini Dress

Former Basketball Wives star Draya Michele likely triggered numerous gasps when she uploaded a photo of herself rocking a skintight orange mini dress that seemed to cling to every curve of her hourglass figure. The model and businesswoman seemed pretty confident that she could let the eye-grabbing photo do all the talking, so she kept her caption simple.

“MELONS,” she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, before tagging Oh Polly, the fashion retailer that sells the dress she has on.

It’s unclear whether her fans noticed the caption, however, since they seemed focused on complimenting Draya’s spectacular body.

“You look awesome in orange,” one fan wrote.

“The finest melons,” another admirer commented.

Some of the fans seemed at such a loss for words that the relied on long exclamations to express their feelings.

“Ddddaaaaammmmnnmm,” one particularly enthusiastic follower wrote.

Others decided to forgo words completely and instead filled their comments with flurries of fire, heart, and other emoji.

Although Draya didn’t reveal the name of the dress in the caption, a glance at Oh Polly’s Instagram page reveals that it’s called the Electric Energy Mini. It retails for £42 on their website, which is roughly $52.

This is hardly the first time that the mother-of-two has posted a photo of herself in very fitted attire.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, she caused a stir on Instagram recently when she wore a liquid-effect black latex top and baggy jeans in an editorial for Basic Magazine.

She wore a crop top in a similar fabric to a fashion event recently and paired it with matching black pants. The pants are much looser than the top but her fans didn’t seem to mind.

“This fit is everything,” wrote comedian Jasmin Brown in the comments.

“I’m a groupie,” another fan wrote after inserting a heart eyes emoji into her comment.

“Look at my baby,” a third follower gushed.

Draya has also become known for posting striking bikini photos on Instagram as she owns a swimwear company called Mint Swim.

The 34-year-old entrepreneur started the company when she was still on Basketball Wives and has previously said that she invested her own money as the start-up capital for their first collection of swimsuits.

“I saved up $12,000 and I invested it completely into my company,” she said in a 2017 interview with Refinery29.

But Draya has scaled back the bikini photos of late, opting to show off more tailored fashionable pieces that still exude sensuality. It sounds like that was a direction she had planned to take for some time since she discussed being more “covered up” on Instagram during the interview.

“I used to think that if I were fully-clothed that I wouldn’t get likes or people weren’t going to pay attention to me, but that’s not the case,” she said.