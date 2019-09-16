Chanel West Coast Shuts Down Instagram In Daisy Dukes And Sheer Top

Another day, another fire post on social media from Chanel West Coast.

As those who follow the rapper on Instagram know, Chanel is no stranger to showing off her amazing figure on social media. While the singer loves to rock a ton of NSFW outfits ranging from bikinis to crop tops and more, she regularly commands attention with each and every image that she shares. In the most recent photo that was posted for her legion of 3 million-plus fans, Chanel sizzles while posing on set.

In the shot, West Coast appears with a few pals on the set of her hit MTV show Ridiculousness. The bombshell wears her long, dark locks up in a high ponytail for the occasion with a few curls as well. Per usual, she rocks a face full of makeup and looks nothing short of gorgeous. The model puts her amazing figure on full-display in the image while clad in a pair of tiny daisy dukes that show off her toned and tanned legs.

On the top, she dons a sheer, sparkly number that is totally see-through, exposing her bra. She completes the look with a white jacket tied around her waist as well as a pair of sexy high heels. Next to her stands Rob Dyrdek who looks casual in a pair of jeans and a black hoodie. On the other side is Karrueche, who also puts on a sexy display for the cameras in a floral crop top and pink pants. And last but not least is Seelo Brim, who also looks great in a pair of green colored cargo pants and a black hoodie.

In the caption of the photo, West Coast promotes her show and since it went live, it’s earned rave reviews, racking up over 20,000 likes in addition to 200-plus comments. Some fans took to the photo to let Chanel know that they love her hit show while countless others commented on her sexy outfit. A few others simply commented with heart and flame emoji.

“You look really cute and beautiful,” one Instagram user raved.

“I love y’all!!!! Addicted forever to Ridiculousness!!!,” another wrote with a series of red heart emoji.

“Queen this show is literally everything,” one more wrote.

Recently, Chanel shared another sexy photo for fans from one of her new music videos. As The Inquisitr shared, West Coast sizzled in another hot shot. While clad in a tight-fitting, black one-piece, the singer’s figure was on full display with a thong back that showcased her toned and tanned derriere and legs. Not surprisingly, that shot racked up over 1,300-plus comments.

