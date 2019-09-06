Blonde Bombshell Abby Dowse Shuts Instagram Down In Black Bikini & Thigh High Pink Boots

Australian babe Abby Dowse had her 1.4 million Instagram followers drooling yet again with a sizzling shot she shared recently on her page. The blonde bombshell works with a few different clothing brands to showcase their looks on her incredible physique, and in her recent post she flaunted a wild look from Fashion Nova.

In the snap, Dowse rocked a black bikini that was so tiny it barely contained her ample assets. The bikini was a standard string style with thin strings that tied around her neck, connected between her cleavage, and stretched over her hips. All the NSFW portions of her body were covered by small pieces of black fabric that left very little to the imagination. Her dangerous curves were on full display in the outfit, and her blonde hair was sleek and blown out rather than wavy and wild.

One of the more eye-catching elements of Dowse’s look was the boots she opted to rock with the bikini. Dowse kept the accessories simple otherwise, only wearing the silver cross necklace she almost always wears, but she finished the look with a pair of thigh high pink snakeskin boots. The statement boots had stiletto heels, peep toes that showed off Dowse’s cherry red pedicure, and also had a structural component near the knees. The choice of footwear completely transformed Dowse’s look and had fans stunned. Given that Dowse’s surroundings are generally decorated in a very neutral color palette, with shades of beige and white visible in her living space, the vibrant hue of the boots was all the more shocking.

Dowse also opted to switch up her phone case, which was visible in the mirror since she took her shot as a selfie. The blonde beauty had been using the same pastel case with her name on it for quite some time, but she switched it up for a white case with a colorful pattern on it.

Her followers loved the sizzling shot and it received over 11,700 likes within just three hours. Plenty of her fans agreed with her statement that the boots were certainly “a vibe.”

“THEM BOOTS BAE,” one fan exclaimed in the comments section.

“You pull off these type of boots like no other. So stylish and look incredible on you,” another fan said.

Another follower called Dowse a “glam bronzed mermaid!!”

“You’re so fine it’s like you are not a real person,” another fan said.

Yet another follower noticed her change in hair style, and said “your hair looks great. Should do it like that more often.”