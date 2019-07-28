Cara Delevingne & Orlando Bloom Command Attention During TCA Summer Press Tour

All eyes were on Cara Delevingne and Orlando Bloom during the TCA Summer Press Tour in Los Angeles on Friday. The duo slayed in the fashion department as they sat down for press interviews about their latest project, Carnival Row.

The 26-year-old model and her 42-year-old co-star, Bloom, were dressed to impress during the sit down down to chit chat about their work on the Amazon series.

Delevingne turned heads in a sheer – but structured – white corset top that featured a translucent, ruffled polka dot fabric. Unlike a traditional corset, Cara’s top had a large ruffle of delicate fabric against the neckline that gave her full coverage in the chest area while drawing attention toward her bare shoulders and neck which she wore bare and free of jewelry.

The out-and-proud sexually fluid starlet paired her flirty femme top with a bold loose fit cropped black leather pant with a wide banded high waist. She accessorized the outfit with a simple pair of pointy black pumps and a wide band watch.

The spunky actress wore her dirty blonde tresses in a funky half up-half down style that rested in attractive waves around her shoulders. She opted for a bold, smoky eye, and nude glossy lips. The combination of the delicate lace top and bold statement bottom played well as a lovely mix of feminine and masculine, which was an resoundingly appropriate style choice for Delevingne.

Orlando Bloom, on the other hand, was hard at work making all the ladies swoon in his funky, modern casual two-piece suit. The fun slate blue ensemble featured a repetitive black graphic pattern. He wore a goldenrod colored turtleneck top underneath his open blazer which gave a lovely contrast to the suit.

The suit also featured a unique cropped pant with what appeared to be an elastic design at the opening. He paired the suave ensemble with black leather dress shoes.

Cara Delevingne smolders in strapless corset and black leather pants alongside costar Orlando Bloom: They've been making the promo rounds for their new show Carnival Row. And Cara Delevingne and Orlando Bloom proved on trend as they were spotted at the… https://t.co/bl9FU3vF5N pic.twitter.com/PMYZVWCleb — RushReads (@RushReads) July 27, 2019

The 42-year-old former Lord of the Rings actor certainly appeared to be taking care of himself. In pictures obtained and published by The Daily Mail, Bloom was looking youthful with a tight trimmed goatee and a fresh haircut.

In a recent interview with Variety, Delevigne told reporters that her character in Carnival Row is a “pansexual faerie,” and reveals that in the show’s universe, most faeries are more sexually fluid and “don’t see gender.”

She also revealed that the Victorian fantasy world that the show takes place in and the show’s main story line is really an allusion to many hot-button issues in American society today including immigration, classism, racism, and sexism.

Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne's upcoming Amazon series has already been renewed for a second season. https://t.co/dTRFZRwZ4I — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) July 27, 2019

Co-star Bloom elaborated on this by saying, “It sort of addresses a lot of what we are experiencing today but with the added component of a fantasy period sort of feeling. We can explore these issues that are going on in the world today with a kind of empathy and objective quality that doesn’t feel like it’s banging you over the head.”

The first two episodes of Season 1 of Carnival Row will hit Amazon Prime Video on August 30th. While the series has yet to be released, Amazon has already renewed it for a second season.