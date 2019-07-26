Olivia Culpo Spreads Legs Open In Dangerously Short Daisy Dukes

Olivia Culpo is showing off her incredible figure again on Instagram, and her followers are taking notice.

The new photos of the former Miss Universe were added to her feed on Friday, July 26, and have quickly gained considerable recognition from her fans after just minutes of going live to the social media platform. While there was no geotag included on the upload, fans that have been keeping up with the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model may recognize the location of her seemingly impromptu photo shoot as the Cuixmala Resort in Mexico, where she and a number of other models have traveled to throughout the summer for work with the popular clothing brand Revolve.

The duo of sizzling snaps saw the 27-year-old wearing a considerably more modest ensemble than some of the other recent looks she has shown off on her page, but that didn’t make it any less stunning. Olivia sent pulses racing in a pair of dangerously short daisy dukes that barely grazed passed her upper thigh, and clung tight to her body to highlight her famous curves. In the first photo, the babe propped one foot up in front of her and spread her long, toned legs wide as she sat atop the building’s bright orange ledge, giving her 4.2 million followers a good look at her sexy stems. The stunner’s tiny shorts were cinched with a white belt high on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and flat midsection.

On her top half, the babe sported an itty-bitty white crop top that could have easily passed for a bikini top. The number barely covered her voluptuous assets, which threatened to spill out of its daring v neckline. A trendy ruffle detail adorned the sleeves and neckline of Olivia’s minuscule shirt, drawing even more eyes towards the ample amount of cleavage that she put on display by leaning her chest down towards the camera.

A swipe to the next photo caught the bombshell in the same position, though this time she had removed her sunglasses to give fans a good look at her striking facial features. Her short brunette hair was worn back in a half ponytail to keep her locks from covering her face, which was done up with a gorgeous pink lip, winged eye liner, and dusting of highlighter that made her natural beauty shine.

It wasn’t long before fans of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit beauty began showering her latest upload with likes and comments. The post was double-tapped more than 25,000 times after just 20 minutes of going live on Instagram — and that number continues to grow by the second. Many flocked to the comments section as well, which they flooded with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“You are perfection,” one person wrote, while another called her an “Earth angel.”

“You’re the most beautiful woman I have ever seen,” commented a third.

This is not the only steamy look that Olivia has shown off from her trip to Mexico. Earlier this week, the babe wowed her fans again by showing off her insane figure in a skimpy, neon yellow bikini that left very little to the imagination and drove her followers absolutely wild.