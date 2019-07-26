Tallulah Willis’ Soaking Wet Bikini Pics Have Fans Creeped Out At Dad Situation With Bruce

Pictures of Die Hard actor Bruce Willis and his bikini-clad daughter Tallulah appear to have launched some interesting comments.

On Friday, The Daily Mail reported that the 25-year-old actress took to Instagram for a fun update showing herself relaxing in a bikini alongside her 64-year-old dad. Photos included the duo chilling on cushioned loungers as well as Tallulah appearing to get soaked from a water-spraying hose.

Readers of the newspaper’s report have been leaving their thoughts. While not all readers appeared united in their opinions, one thought appeared to prevail.

“She does have a great figure, but I don’t know about sexy posing next to your dad. That’s a little creepy,” one fan wrote.

“No way would I pose like that with my Dad. Cringe,” was a comment receiving over 300 upvotes.

Indeed, it seemed that many users weren’t digging the joking poses from Tallulah. The actress had posted a picture of herself with a somewhat diva-like and suggestive pose, although fans would likely argue that the position had been adopted in a joking manner.

“What an inappropriate pose to have with your dad. I don’t understand the mention of the good genes either unless it’s to stir a reaction??” one fan asked.

The thought appeared echoed in other responses with fans calling The Whole Ten Yards actress’ pose “cringy” and “ropey.”

Fortunately, not all replies were negative. Bruce also found himself praised for having raised beautiful children with ex-wife Demi Moore.

Tallulah’s update may have shown Instagram a candid moment with her dad, but it also showed the platform this girl’s killer bikini body. Tallulah’s pink-and-purple swimwear appeared to have channeled retro vibes with its pin-up finish and short sleeves – indeed, everything about the look was rocking all things ’50s.

Loading...

Tallulah’s famous parents have made her a headline-maker from day one. Speaking to NYLON, the actress found herself prompted on why she appears “normal.”

Tallulah credited her Idaho upbringing for keeping her real, although she did admit to difficulties during her teen years. The actress is now somewhat of a beauty icon: NYLON‘s interview was heavily geared towards lipsticks and the star’s influence in the body positivity movement.

The general public may have left feedback on this star’s bikini update, but the post was equally noticed by a major celebrity face. Supermodel Bella Hadid liked the update. In addition to actress Bella Thorne, the 22-year-old follows Tallulah’s Instagram.

Tallulah has 219,000 Instagram followers. Fans wishing to see more of the actress should follow her social media.