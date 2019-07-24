Australian Model Bridget Malcolm Goes Topless In Sexy Beach Photograph

Australian model Bridget Malcolm, best known for walking in two Victoria’s Secret Fashion shows, recently took to her Instagram page and stunned her fans with a topless beach snap.

In the pic, the 27-year-old model could be seen striking a candid, side pose to expose her perky breasts and long, sexy legs. She lifted her face up, smiled and ran a hand through her slightly-damp tresses to pull off a very sexy look. Although the model censored her nipples by using a photo-editing tool, she left enough for her fans to look at and drool over.

The sultry picture can be viewed on Instagram.

Within a few hours of going live, the pic garnered about 4,500 likes and several comments where fans and followers praised her for her hotness and confidence.

“[Sic] Beautiful baby. I love it when you are topless,” one of her fans remarked. “You are very sexy, baby, I love you so much,” wrote another.

The remaining fans used plenty of heart and kiss emoji to praise the model, while others used numerous complimentary words and phrases.

One of Malcolm’s fans also wrote a long, heartfelt message for her by calling her a beautiful person — both inside and out. The fan thanked the model for posting her pictures, adding that she also suffers from an eating disorder, therefore, Bridget’s pictures serve as a great source of inspiration for her.

The fan was referring to Bridget’s blog post where she opened up about her eating disorder and how she has been recovering from that, slowly and gradually. She also added a picture on Instagram to share her journey with her fans — a move that was very well-received by her fans and followers.

In the pic, Bridget could be seen wearing a green bandeau-style bikini top that she teamed with black shorts. In the caption, she wrote that although it is not easy, her struggles have made her the person that she is today.

According to an article by People, the model recently posted a blog to reflect on the last two years that she has spent in recovery from severe anorexia. The model added that her journey has been filled with ups and downs but she is getting there.

According to an article by Famous Birthdays, Bridget has worked for various high-end and luxury brands like Ralph Lauren and Stella McCartney. That apart, the Perth native has also appeared in prestigious magazines such as Harper’s Bazaar, Playboy, and Elle. The stunning model has also been featured on the cover of V Magazine.