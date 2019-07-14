Sofia Richie Flaunts Bikini Bod In The Ocean

Sofia Richie flaunted her bikini bod in a new post from just two hours ago, and fans are already racing to hit the like button. The photo showed Sofia standing in knee-deep, crystal clear ocean waters. She wore a simple black bikini with a thong cut, which wasn’t visible from the front. She stood facing the camera, and appeared to be playing with her ponytail when the photo was taken. The model smiled with her lips closed, and seemed to accessorize with necklaces. The picture was also cropped in such a way so that Sofia was in the left side of the frame, with the amazing ocean backdrop taking up the majority of the image.

At the same time, Richie has been sharing a ton of bikini pics on her personal Instagram page also, as she announced her collaboration with Frankie’s.

But not all of her recent photos are of swimwear. Earlier this month, Richie shared photo of her in an all-black outfit. It consisted of black leather pants with a black belt, which she complemented with a black crop top. The top was from Chanel, which was easy to tell thanks to the brand’s logo being embroidered on the neckline. The model wore her hair down in a middle part, and gave her signature pout for the camera. Behind her, you could see a contemporary house, with artwork on the wall that looked to be a modern print of a prescription pill. This photo was liked over 412,000 likes, speaking to her massive fan base.

In other news, ever since Richie became involved with Scott Disick, the model’s dealt with a ton of publicity and drama. With that being said, fans have noticed that the two seem to be very private about their relationship on Instagram. She previously explained the reasoning, as reported by Who.

“I think a lot of people think they have to prove their relationships through social media and I’m just happy being private about my relationship,’ and, ‘It’s not like I won’t post pictures about it, but I like having my little private life,'” explained Sofia.

Considering that Scott used to date Kourtney Kardashian, privacy is something that might not come to mind right away. With that being said, the model also described her date nights.

“Whatever we do, whether it’s going to the cinema or dinner, we’ll always just end up going home and watching a movie after,” she added.