Australian Bikini Model Nicole Harrison Sizzles In Tiny Swimsuit

Nicole Harrison might be Australian, but the United States-based model has a lot of love for her adoptive country, as she demonstrated on her Instagram. On Fourth of July, the bikini model took to the popular social media platform to share a sultry snapshot of herself in a sophisticated swimsuit that puts her flawless physique on full display.

In the photo in question, the 24-year-old bombshell celebrated the holiday at La Serena Villas, Palm Springs, as the geotag she included with her post suggested. Harrison is hanging out on an outdoor patio as she dons a white two-piece bikini that consists of an underwire bra with two thin straps that go over the model’s shoulders, and features a low-cut neckline that shows off her cleavage. Harrison teamed her top with a matching white bottom that sits high on her waist and boasts a belt with a silver buckle that gives the bikini an urban chic quality. According to the tags on the photo, the two-piece swimsuit she is sporting is from Revolve.

Harrison accessorized her look with a beige boat hat by the brand Lack of Color Hats, helping to protect her eyes from the California sun. In addition, the model is wearing a simple gold body jewelry that wraps around her necklace and plunges into her stomach, hugging her body.

The camera is positioned near the ground as Harrison stands in front of it. She is looking down at the viewer with lips curled into a smile. The model is standing with her legs apart as she holds a tall glass that suggests she enjoyed the festivities with some sparkling wine. The green bottle in the bucket behind her is further indication of her choice of beverage for the day.

The post, which Harrison shared with her 72,400 Instagram followers, garnered more than 2,400 likes and close to 30 comments in under a day of having been posted, at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the Aussie model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and share their admiration for her, in addition to wishing her a happy Fourth.

Loading...

“LOVING THIS LIFE FOR YOU,” one user raved.

“What a killer bikini cowgirl!” another user chimed in, trailing the comment with a fire emoji.

“Ohhhh you look so pretty,” a third user added, finishing off the message with a red heart and a fire emoji.