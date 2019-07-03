Megyn Kelly Shows Off Killer Figure, Spilling Out Of Tiny Grey Bra & Mini Skirt

Megyn Kelly is celebrating her Fourth of July week in style.

Earlier today, the former Today Show host and her husband, Douglas Brunt, were spotted on their boat in Avalon, New Jersey. Photos published by The Daily Mail show the duo having a great time together on the boat. Megyn dressed for the hot weather during the seaside outing, leaving very little to the imagination in a sexy little outfit.

In the photos, Kelly showed off her killer figure in a tiny grey sports bra that leaves little to be desired — showing off ample amounts of cleavage to onlookers. The mother of three’s rock hard abs are also on display in nearly all of the shots and it’s safe to say that the talk show personality has been spending quite a bit of time in the gym in recent weeks. The 48-year-old completed the sexy look with a white mini skirt, while she flaunted her toned and tanned stems.

The stunner does not appear to be wearing much, if any, makeup on her outing but she shielded the sun from her eyes in a navy visor and a big pair of black sunglasses. Megyn’s hubby also dressed for the occasion, rocking a white colored polo as well as navy and white trucker hat and a pair of sunglasses. According to the publication, it’s likely that the pair is spending time in New Jersey with their three children —9-year-old Edward, 8-year-old Yardley, and 5-year-old Thatcher though the three kiddos were not photographed on the boat with their folks.

Megyn Kelly Shows Off Bikini Bod in the Bahamas https://t.co/VmZURAAw1T — TMZ (@TMZ) April 23, 2019

Since she was let go from the third hour of The Today Show, Megyn seems to be enjoying some time off, spending time with family and close friends. Back in October, Rolling Stone shared that the mother of three was finally let go from her hosting gig after a number of cringe-worthy interviews, including one with actress Jane Fonda. The final straw in Kelly’s short-winded career at NBC came after some controversial comments she made when discussing using blackface in Halloween costumes.

In the segment, Kelly said that when she was a kid, as long as you were dressing in character it didn’t matter if you used the blackface as part of your costume. After the show, Kelly apologized to viewers.

“I want to begin with two words: I’m sorry. I defended the idea [of blackface], saying that as long it was respectful and part of a Halloween costume, that it seemed OK. Well, I was wrong, and I am sorry.”

But, it was too little too late and shortly after her apology, Kelly was ousted from the show.