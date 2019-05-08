Bikini Model Sierra Skye Sizzles In Skintight Green Cutout Dress

Just one day after she almost broke the internet with a bikini-clad photo, Sierra Skye is dazzling her fans with yet another sexy shot. Over the past year, the social media sensation has gained a lot of followers mostly thanks to her sultry photos. Skye already boasts an impressive Instagram following of over 4 million and that number continues to grow. Earlier today, the blonde bombshell took to her account to share a photo of herself in an insanely sexy dress from retailer Fashion Nova.

In the picture-perfect snapshot, the stunner sits on her black and white marble kitchen counter and strikes a pose. The model looks toned and tanned as she leans on one hand and playfully puts the other hand in her hair. Skye rocks a fresh face of makeup that comes complete with eyeshadow and lipgloss, but it’s her rock hard body that has her fans swooning.

The model looks absolutely stunning in a neon green dress that fits her body like a glove. The chest part of the hot little number features a round clasp in the middle — giving fans a peak at the 23-year-old’s cleavage. Skye’s fit legs are also on display in the snapshot as the dress rides dangerously far up her legs. Within just minutes of the image going live, Sierra’s fans have showed it a lot of love with over 9,000 likes and well over 100 comments.

“You look like a goddess mermaid. Sierra omg,” one follower gushed.

“Wow!! You look absolutely amazing in that dress.”

“Omg. Love this dress on you! Makes your tan look fabulous,” another Instagrammer wrote with a ton of kissy face emojis.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that Sierra stunned her fans with a bikini-clad post. Skye appears front and center in the sultry shot, posing with a stone-colored wall just behind her back. The bombshell flaunts her toned and tanned figure for the camera in an animal-print swimsuit that she nearly spills out of. The swimsuit itself leaves little to the imagination with a low-plunging top and thin sides on the bottoms, exposing Sierra’s toned legs. The suit also features a strappy piece that runs from her chest to her bikini bottoms and around her waist.

Like her most recent photo in the curve-hugging dress, the bikini snapshot earned the bombshell rave reviews with over 116,000 likes in addition to 1,000-plus comments. While it’s likely only a matter of time until Skye impresses her fans with another stunning photo, fans can follow her on Instagram to stay up to date.