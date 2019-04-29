Jamie Chung, 36, Gets Cheeky As She Hits The Beach In Tiny Black Bikini

At 36-years-old, Jamie Chung can still rock a bikini like the best of them!

This past weekend, the actress hit up the beach in Miami, Florida where she put on a sexy display for dozens of onlookers. Photos published by The Daily Mail show the black-haired beauty partaking in a number of activities at the beach including swimming, tanning, and of course — sipping on a cocktail.

In some of the snapshots, Jamie can be seen walking away from the ocean while showcasing her stunning figure in a teeny tiny black swimsuit. On the top, Chung’s bikini features thick spaghetti straps a cutout just around her chest, offering a little glimpse of cleavage. The Gifted actress also rocks bikini bottoms of the same color and from the backside, the bottoms are a little bit cheeky — showing off Chung’s picture-perfect derriere.

The television star completed her beachside look with a gold necklace and went makeup-free, but still looked incredible for her day at the beach. Chung also posted a video of herself laying out in the same swimsuit while sipping on some frose and enjoying a much needed break from her busy schedule. In the short clip, a pal jokes that “life looks really hard over here” asking Jamie if she is going to “make it.” Chung smiles and sips her frose before the clip comes to an end.

Jamie’s followers have enjoyed her latest Instagram post and it has already earned her over 17,000 likes as well as 90 plus comments in just a short time of going live. While a ton of Jamie’s fans took to the post to comment on her flawless body, countless others told the actress to enjoy her time off.

“Photo of perfection,” one follower commented.

“Absolutely stunning and beautiful.”

“Just wanna hug that sexy body in black bikini,” one other Instagram user gushed.

And while Chung is most well-know for her her blog and starring in action movies and TV shows like Sucker Punch and Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, she did recently open up to CBS News about the struggles of being a Korean-American actress, even comparing it to a “double-edged” sword.

“It’s all about money and capitalism. It’s unfortunate because roles are seldom as they come already.”

“Also, there’s more consciousness now of putting Asian actors in specific roles. They want someone ethnically Chinese to play Mulan, which I appreciate, but it’s cutting into my roles as well,” she dished. “You have actors who can play Australian, British, Irish, but Asian, it’s very specific. It’s a double-edged sword. I really, really wanted a role in Crazy Rich Asians but they wanted someone who’s ethnically Chinese. I love Jon [Chu, director of Crazy Rich Asians], but I get they wanted Chinese actors.”

But despite her frustrations, Chung seems to be doing very well in her career, having starred in a number of TV shows and amassing a huge following of over 1 million on Instagram alone.