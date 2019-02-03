Enraged Wife Takes Revenge On Cheating Husband By Chopping Off His Penis After Stabbing Him To Death

It is not surprising to see women react angrily when they find their husbands cheating on them, but some women take their anger to the next level. A 47-year-old woman in Nigeria’s Lagos allegedly beat her husband with a frying pan, stabbed him to death, and then chopped his penis off when she found out about his extramarital affair.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, the case took place on May 2, 2018. During a court hearing, the woman, identified as Udeme Otike-Odibi, was accused of killing her 50-year-old husband, Sym Otike-Odibi, after she sensed that he was seeing another woman. Both Udeme and Sym were lawyers by profession.

As the article detailed, the incident took place at the couple’s home in Lagos when Udeme – a dual British and Nigerian citizen — was preparing to leave for the United Kingdom. Police chief Olusegun Bamidele provided details of the woman’s statement during the court trial and said that the couple was having marital issues.

A report by the Sun provided further details of the incident and stated that after getting into an argument with her husband over his extramarital affair, Udeme started clobbering him around the head with a frying pan. As the fight escalated, she also stabbed him with a knife.

Vengeful wife chopped off her cheating husband's penis after she beat him with frying pan and stabbed him to death https://t.co/jfGN8r4q4G — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) February 3, 2019

Officer Olusegun also told the court that the woman said that she was still angry after killing her husband.

“She sat beside him, looking at his intestines coming out of the deceased and said: ‘If your penis is the one that is giving you license to have the feeling of another person, it’s better we cut it off.”

After that, the enraged woman took the knife with which she stabbed her husband and proceeded to chop his penis off before hanging a piece of his severed organ in his right hand, per the Sun.

The report further said that Udeme’s lawyer has challenged the admissibility of the statements that she provided to the police. The court adjourned the hearing of the case until February 25 and Udeme is currently imprisoned after pleading not guilty.

This isn’t the first case wherein a vengeful wife has severed her cheating husband’s penis. A similar incident happened in July 2018 when a 24-year-old Thai woman, Karuna Sanusan, chopped off her cheating husband’s penis with a cleaver and went on to throw the severed organ out of the window, per the New York Post. Although the doctors saved the man, he became disabled for the rest of his life.