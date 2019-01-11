Kevin Fret: Gay Latin Trap Singer Murdered In Puerto Rico

Openly gay rising Latin trap singer Kevin Fret was shot and killed on Thursday, January 10, in the district of Santurce in San Juan, Puerto Rico. He was 24-years-old.

El Nuevo Dia reported that the incident happened around 5:30 a.m. on Eduardo Conde Avenue while Fret was riding a Yamaha motorcycle.

Mayda Ortiz of the Criminal Investigation Corps said the young entertainer had two bullet wounds, one in his head and the other in his hip, according to El Vocero. Officers found a total of eight bullet casings in the area.

Fret was rushed to the Rio Piedras Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Ortiz also revealed that when police officers first found Fret lying on the ground, they saw a man watching him. He was light-skinned, with a mustache and black beard, and wearing a black cap and T-shirt. However, he fled the scene once he noticed patrol cars in the area.

Fret’s family confirmed that it was him when they identified his body at the Bureau of Forensic Sciences.

Thursday afternoon, the singer’s manager, Eduardo Rodriguez, released a statement regarding his client’s untimely death.

“Kevin was an artistic soul, a big-hearted dreamer, his passion was music, and he still had a long way to go, and this violence must stop,” he said.

“There are no words that describe the feeling we have and the pain that causes us to know that a person with so many dreams has to leave. We all must unite in these difficult times, and ask for much peace for our beloved Puerto Rico.”

Fret considered himself the first openly gay artist in the Latin trap genre. He was most known for the Spanish-sung song, “Soy Así,” which translates into “I’m Like This.” The tune first dropped in April of 2018. He was also featured on Mike Duran’s 2018 song, “Diferente.”

The outspoken advocate for the LGBTQ community had recently moved to Miami to further his music career.

He does not have any posts on his Instagram page, but El Nuevo Dia said that he posted a message referencing God in his story the day before he died.

“Pray, relax, wait for my times, and I’ll do the rest.”

The Criminal Investigation Corps will continue investigating Fret’s murder. It is not currently known whether Fret was specifically targeted or if it was a random killing.

El Vocero reported that Puerto Rico has already had 24 murders since the start of 2019, including several incidents in broad daylight.