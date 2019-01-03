Jasmine Tookes Models A Pink Bra On Instagram

Victoria’s Secret model Jasmine Tookes was featured in a newer Instagram post for the brand, where she posed wearing an all-pink outfit. It included a pink bra and pajama pants, as Jasmine sat on the ground while holding her left foot with her hand. She placed her right hand on her temple, and smiled slightly as she looked at the camera. Her hair was pulled back in a high ponytail, as she accessorized with a necklace, bracelet, and small hoop earrings. The post was captioned, “Thinking about pink now, aren’t you?” as fans responded, “Stunning” and “Cool outfit.”

Meanwhile, the model’s personal Instagram page is filled with photos form her New Years celebration. She appeared in a couple of photos with fellow VS model Josephine Skriver, with whom she appears to share a close friendship considering the two have embarked on starting a YouTube channel together.

Not to mention that Jasmine shared a cute couples photo with her significant other, as they looked at each other and smiled. Tookes wore a glittery, red sequined dress with thin straps, while her partner wore a black-and-white patterned shirt. Fireworks and a city skyline could be spotted in the backdrop, as the post was geo-tagged Salinas, Ecuador.

It certainly looks like Tookes is having a blast and an adventure, as another recent post showed her on a daring swing high above the ground in Guayas, Ecuador. Plus, she shared a photo op with Skriver near the site of the swing, as they tagged themselves in the captions as “@joja.”

Jasmine seems to always look great. And a few years ago, she revealed to her outlook on fitness, as detailed by Self. And surprisingly, working out wasn’t one of her favorite things to do.

“I try to get up early, work out in the morning, and get it over and done with. If I wait for the evening, it’s not going to happen…. On weekends, it’s so hard to go work out. I remind myself to do it. I also go with friends. If I sign up with Josephine [Skriver] or Romee [Strijd], I can’t say no.”

And when she’s traveling, Tookes keeps her routine up with a “workout pack.”