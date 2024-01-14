5 Times When RHOBH Fans Sympathized With Kyle Richards

5 Times Fans Supported 'RHOBH' Star Kyle Richards

Kyle Richards has grown to be an incredibly beloved and closely followed reality television star. Earning both fame and fortune from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills franchise, she’s come a very long way since then. Richards was one of the most beloved personalities on the show with her brutal honesty, transparency, and charismatic demeanor. The reality star was known for sharing some pretty heartwarming moments. But, she also found herself in the thick of drama when it unfolded. Whether it was dinner parties, or perhaps even a simple hot date with her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, Richards was there. Nevertheless, her fans deeply cherished and supported her through that journey. Here are five keystone moments in which fans empathized with Richards as per Screen Rant reports.

1. Her Alleged Cheating Scandal Involving Mauricio Umansky

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael Kovac

Before news of their separation broke, Richards and Umansky were practically an inseparable couple. On the show, the couple appeared to be quite taken with each other and never shied away from PDA. On-screen or off, they were seemingly endgame before they decided to amicably go their separate ways. Nevertheless, one of the most noteworthy moments was when a certain affair involving Umansky and an unknown woman began to surface. Despite the relentless denial, Richards was pestered by her fellow housewives. In an episode of the show, Lisa Vanderpump surprisingly asked if a “younger woman” was perhaps his daughter. What triggered a whole chain of disgruntlement was the fact that all of this was said in front of him and his daughter, Portia. This ordeal left Richards completely crestfallen and made fans empathize with the pain she felt at the time.

2. The Altercation With Lisa Vanderpump

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Amanda Edwards

Richards and Vanderpump were as thick as thieves before they decided to end their friendship. The duo were known to be each other's ride-or-die in almost every situation. Furthermore, they’d usually confide in each other during troubling times, and even create trouble in some instances. So how did such a loving friendship suddenly evolve into a deserted one? The answer lies in season 9 of the show. Back when PuppyGate was the center of attention, Vanderpump was suddenly thrown into the hot seat with almost the entire fleet of housewives against her, including her former bestie. The two had an explosive fight despite Richards being in the right: she wanted to stay true to her feelings and emotions. Their fight ended with Vanderpump being kicked out of Richards’ home.

3. The Aftermath Of Her Mother's Death

Image Source: Bravo TV

Dealing with the loss of a loved one, especially a parent, is never an easy feat for any child. For Richards, losing her mother was one of the most devastating and heartbreaking ordeals of her life. In an episode of the show, Richards was seen being completely raw and open about the aftermath of her mother’s death. She was seen having an emotional breakdown when she heard news of her mother’s unfortunate death. The reality star’s mother lost her brave battle with breast cancer in 2002, as reported by People. Despite being in a hospital surrounded by people, she appeared broken and in pain, wailing over the loss. Richards thankfully found solace in her fans and loved ones at the time.

4. Her Friendship With Teddi Mellencamp

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ella Hovsepian

Teddi Mellencamp’s storyline may not have been one of the most prominent ones. But it was still very much in the spotlight, thanks to Richards. Although Mellencamp wasn’t as beloved by the other housewives, Richards didn’t exactly bother. Instead of looking at the negatives in Mellencamp, she decided to forge a positive friendship. The duo would often spend time in each other's company and go on to have an honest friendship with each other. Several housewives appeared to be rather skeptical of the friendship the two of them shared. Whether it was concern or pure jealousy, the mystery still stands.

5. Kyle Richards Versus Paul Kemsley

Image Source: Bravo TV

The last and most noteworthy episode that goes down in history as one of the most intense episodes is the PuppyGate storyline from season 9. Not only did the season feature some pretty big fights and baffling drama, but it also featured a serious altercation between Richards and Paul Kemsley, or ‘PK.’ The two were practically in each other's faces when PK subtly said, “You could have issues. You couldn’t even get along with your best friend, so you could have issues.” At this point, every other housewife in the room, including Richards, was slackjawed. This sudden shade at Richards’ friendship [with Vanderpump, maybe] led to a heated discussion with everyone present. Nonetheless, Richards has had many moments where she’s been in the right with her logic and reasoning, making her a beloved and supported alumnus to date.

