Halsey and Boyfriend Alev Aydin Split Amicably, Are ‘Planning To Co-Parent’ Their Son Ender

Halsey and Alev Aydin have reportedly split after more than three years together. The pair welcomed their son Ender Ridley Aydin in 2021, whom they plan to co-parent. According to Hollywood Life, the Closer singer initially filed for sole custody of their 21-month-old son but then eventually decided to seek a joint legal custody arrangement with Ayden, along with joint expenses for their son.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

Before the couple's split, Us Weekly obtained documents that contained details about custody arrangements for their son, including financial assistance. Halsey had asked the court for full physical custody of their 21-month-old son and requested that "reasonable visitation" be awarded to her now-former partner. However, no official statement or remark was made at the time regarding the two parting ways.

An exclusive source revealed the reason behind Halsey's decision and mentioned it was a "necessary step" to ensure that she can take Ender with her as she proceeds with her Love and Power tour later this year. But after much consideration, the pair decided to avoid any form of conflict for the sake of their 21-month-old son and settled with "equally co-parenting," as reported by People. Neither Halsey nor Aydin has issued an official statement addressing the split, although sources have stated that the alleged custody disagreements do not mean the split was contentious: the couple's split was "completely amicable."

Screenwriter Aydin and Halsey first met on the set of a biopic that Aydin was working on back in 2018, and the two fell for each other. The biopic that was literally for and about the Without Me singer never happened, although fans were looking forward to the singer's story.

After sparks flew in 2018, the pair were spotted multiple times getting quite cozy with PDA in public. Shortly after, the two attended a Lakers game in 2019. To commemorate their love, they got matching tattoos in 2020 of the word "Seeds" in each other's handwriting on their foot, laughing the whole time.

According to Teen Vogue, the Gasoline singer opened up about her painful journey with endometriosis and infertility, and her experience after she had a miscarriage in 2021. Halsey referenced her endometriosis surgery in a post as she was gearing up for the Grammys and requested fans to be "gentle," saying that although she's fragile, she was "excited."

However, after much patience, pain, love, and support, Halsey surprised her fans with news of her pregnancy with her beau Alev Ayden via a post on Instagram. She was absolutely glowing in the carousel of pictures, initially in a crochet bralette and light blue denim with her baby bump being the star of the show. The 28-year-old went topless in the following pictures, smiling away in pure bliss.

Later, the pair welcomed their son Ender Ridley Aydin to the world on July 14, 2021. Halsey took it to her Instagram with wholesome monochrome pictures of the pair and their newborn in a sweet carousel. Congratulations poured in from fans globally as they announced the birth on Instagram. She captioned her picture: "Gratitude for the most 'rare' and euphoric birth."