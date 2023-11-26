INQUISITR.COM / Entertainment

Kylie Jenner Underwent Breast Augmentation at 19 Because She Was 'Just Having Fun'

By Shraddha
Published on : 20:45 PST, Nov 25, 2023
In a rare and revealing interview with WSJ Magazine, Kylie Jenner, the makeup mogul and reality TV star, opened up about her past decisions, including her regrets about getting a breast augmentation at the age of 19. Addressing her youthful choices, Jenner candidly admitted, "I’ve never touched my face, but just even getting my breasts done when I was 19 and getting pregnant soon after, not obviously planning to be pregnant at 19, [is a regret of mine]."

Contrary to the common narrative of cosmetic procedures stemming from insecurity, Jenner clarified that she was never insecure about herself. "I actually was always super confident and loved my body. I was just having fun. I was influenced by amazing boobs and was like, that’s what I wanted to do, and had fun with it," she explained, as per Cosmopolitan. The decision, she admitted, was driven more by a desire for a particular aesthetic rather than a need to address insecurities.

 

 

The mother of two expressed regret in hindsight about the timing of the procedure, stating, "I probably just should have waited until I maybe had kids or let my body just develop." This revelation underscores the unexpected turns life can take, especially for someone who became a mother at the age of 20. Jenner's journey into motherhood was not without its challenges, and she admitted to grappling with postpartum struggles when naming her son Aire.

 

Reflecting on her experiences, she shared, "That was the hardest thing that I’ve ever done in my life. I’m still like, ‘Did I make the right decision?’ The postpartum hit, and the hormones, and I couldn’t even make a decision or think straight. And it just destroyed me." This vulnerability in discussing personal challenges adds a relatable dimension to Jenner's public image, humanizing her beyond the glamorous facade often associated with celebrity life.

 

In terms of her evolving relationship with social media, Jenner revealed a deliberate shift in her approach. "As I grow older, I protect a lot more," she stated. Her acknowledgment of the changing landscape of the internet and the added responsibility that comes with motherhood highlights the maturity and self-awareness that has developed over the years. She acknowledged her growth from a time when she used to "post everything" to a more cautious approach.

 

 

Jenner's openness extends beyond her personal choices to the lessons she's learned from motherhood. The experience has brought about a positive shift in her perspective on natural beauty. She shared, "My daughter (Stormi) has totally taught me a lot more about myself, and seeing myself in her has changed everything. I’ve had so much growth and am just embracing natural beauty." This sentiment aligns with her expressed concern about the possibility of her daughter undergoing plastic surgery in the future.

