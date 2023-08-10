‘Sister Wives’ Mykelti Brown’s Hubby Threw Shade at His Wife in New Post Amid Her Vacay

Sister Wives Mykelti Brown is currently on a solo vacation in the gorgeous country of London with her friends and family members. But while she's away, her husband, Antonio Padron, is taking care of the two children—twins—that they share. But, in a cryptic post on Instagram, he appeared to throw some serious shade at his wife for leaving him along with their children. He specifically thanks his side of the family for 'being there for him and his kids'.

The father of three took to Instagram to share a carousel of himself and his family. In the first picture, Padron flashes a charming smile. As he stood in front of the twin's stroller. Both the toddlers appeared to be having a grand time with each other. And seemed to be enjoying the fresh air. They were also well-coordinated with the colors of their onesies. While one wore light blue the other sported a darker hue of the same color.

The twin stroller had an adorable monkey plushie that lazily hung between the two toddlers. Padron kept things casual with a black t-shirt with a round neck followed by a pair of red shorts. He paired this with a black baseball cap and had his hair tied in a ponytail.

In the next picture, Padron's mom and his sister appear in a rather gleeful image. The two women looked quite content with helping out the father of two. In the picture, the grandmother seemed to be sporting a red and black floral top with sleeves. The auntie came quite prepared for the trip, as she was seen wearing activewear for all the fun activities.

In the caption of the post, Brown's husband expresses deep gratitude for his family. "Just want to say that I’m very blessed with a loving family!". In continuation, he mentions from where they came to offer the favor of taking care of his kids. "I'm grateful that My Mom and Sister came up from St. George, to help me watch my babies," concluded the caption.

Although the post may have seemed quite cryptic from his side, his beloved wife commented on the lovely pictures. "You look amazing!!! I’m so happy you’re having a good time" complemented Brown in encouragement. To this, the love of her life thanked her and noted how much he missed the mother of his children. "Thanks, babe! I miss you!" he said in conclusion.

Besides Brown's response, several fans expressed their joy at how happy the whole family looked and even wished for the reality star's speedy return home to her family. "How fun for you all to have this quality time" mentions one person. "Everyone looks super happy," said a keen observer in conclusion

