North West, Kim Kardashian's eldest kid, demonstrated her unique eating style in the most recent episode of The Kardashians on Hulu. North took out an onion and chomped down on it during a home cooking session with her mother, dropping part of the onion peel on the floor. Kardashian then enquired, "Can you eat it like that?" to which her daughter affirmatively responded.

Kim, the mother of four, spoke candidly about the challenges she's faced bringing up her daughter, reports the Daily Mail. She confessed on the show, "North is really special, smart, and creative, and definitely beats to her own drum. Her personality is really, really silly. When North was asked if her mother could cook, she replied, "Heck no." Later, Kim admitted, "After talking to Kourtney, she really encouraged me to do small things with my kids, like one-on-one cooking stuff, whatever the kids want to do, and North loves to cook." While talking about the movies, North said, "We watched Tupac. Everyone thinks I don't know Tupac, but I do." Kim continued in the confession, "It's so interesting because her temperament as a child is the same now; you definitely come out as your own person. Kourtney always says that North is my lesson on this planet. It means that I'm supposed to learn even more patience. She teaches me patience; she has taught me a lot about life."

Kim alerts North that she'll soon be entering a jail, but she's taken aback when North, upon hearing the news, proceeds to devour a raw onion. Kim questioned North's judgment when she saw her continuing to eat, "You're just gonna eat an onion like an apple? This is what she does, people. She eats veggies like apples." Further, when Kim kissed her daughter she said, "Oh my gosh, this onion breath is gonna make me cry! It's so strong! Oh my gosh, my eyes are literally tearing. How do you not tear?"

Kanye West, 46, and Kim, 40, have three other children together besides North: Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4. Following the finalization of their divorce in November 2022, the reality star discussed her philosophy over the upbringing of their children. As per the reports in US Weekly, she said on The Kardashians, "I definitely pick and choose—I have my family trips all the time—but each kid gets at least one trip with me a year. It also shows my daughter the work that I am putting in. There is a whole business behind it so I like to show her that this is still fun for me. Work could be fun.... I want my kids to grow up really loving what they do and finding their passion and really figuring out how to make a business out of that."

