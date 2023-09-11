Kylie Jenner’s friendship fallout with former bestie Jordyn Woods is perhaps still one of the most talked about topics to date. The two had quite the bond with each other before Woods' alleged affair with Khloe Kardashians' ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson came to light. Their affair not only broke her sister’s relationship but also resulted in the severance of Jenner and Woods’ longtime friendship. But, it appears the tables may be turning, and they may have even made amends in the time apart from each other, according to a recent video posted on TikTok, as per Page Six.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael Stewart

Jenner is presently in New York as she gears up for the anticipated fashion week. But it appears she’s not alone as she spends her time at the Big Apple and has had a proper run-in with someone least expected: Jordyn Woods. Although the two didn’t part on good terms with each other, the new video of them having a gala together has turned quite a few heads and grabbed the attention of curious fans who’ve closely followed the story.

Image Source: TikTok | @kyliejenner

Jenner took to the famous platform TikTok to share a video of herself featuring Woods during an afternoon of shopping therapy. The duo were reportedly at Manhattan’s Acne Studios to pick up some bougie and gorgeous clothing wear from the renowned brand. The mother of two and her former ride-or-die sported two completely different aesthetics from each other.

Jenner wore a white collared shirt with off-white stripes, which was buttoned halfway. She completed the outfit with a chic sling bag and a pair of low-waist blue jeans. Woods, on the other hand, donned a very aesthetically pleasing ensemble with hues of tan and olive green. The influencer wore a tan cropped blazer with olive green pants along with what appears to be a halter top. Both of them accessorized with a dashing pair of sunglasses.

kylie jenner and jordyn woods really rekindling their friendship fr 😭 pic.twitter.com/BMN3uQhLSb — spicebae (@spicebae_) September 10, 2023

Fans were simply ecstatic about the reunion and exclaimed with glee in the comment section of Jenner’s video. Numerous followers of the two were shocked at Woods’ presence and asked in astonishment as well. “Is that Jordyn?!” asked one person. “JORDYN?! Is the old era coming back?” asked another hopeful fan. Others expressed their happiness about the two friends having a drama-free run-in after all these years.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by James Devaney

“MY FAV DUO IS BACK!!” said one person with excitement and relief. Another one added as they reminisced of the two’s friendship, “Kylie and Jordyn,” A final one noted in elation, “That’s the craziest Hard Launch ever! Love that they found each other again!” As of now, neither of the two have addressed their fandom in light of their recent rendezvous either through their representatives or on social media.

