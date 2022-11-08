Erika Jayne, 51, Shows Off Her Incredible Legs In Sexy Sky-High Heels

Erika Jayne is flaunting her sensational legs as she rocks another stylish outfit. The 51-year-old Bravo star made headlines last month for jetting out to NYC, as she attended Bravo Con and was joined by costars including Lisa Rinna.

Erika updated her Instagram from the Big Apple and on set. She posed all leggy and with some attitude while inside a buggy, and she didn't rock up in sweats. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star opted for a plunging blazer and miniskirt look. She also added in a sky-high pair of stiletto high heels.

All Legs In The Big Apple

In a shot shared with her 2 million+ IG followers, Erika posed seated from the buggy and kicking up one leg. The ex to Tom Girardi outfitted her fit frame in a checkered and schoolgirl style miniskirt in red and black, also donning a fitted and smart blazer jacket.

Shouting out reality star Khloe Kardashian's shirtless style, the former Broadway star ditched her shirt as she also flashed hints of a black bra. She wore her blonde locks semi-swept up, also sporting a full face of makeup complete with matte foundation and blush. She posed waving and smiling as she showed she was having the time of her life. "Backstage glamour at Bravo Con," she wrote in a caption.

Fans have left over 23,000 likes.

Erika, also known for her music career, made headlines at the end of last year for branching into business. At the time, she was already making major legal headlines amid her divorce from Girardi - her Pretty Mess Hair extensions business sees her earning her own cash.

"I have worn every type of hair extension on and off stage, and on TV for over a decade," she told People. "So I know what I love and works best for all situations. You name it, I've worn it!"

The controversial reality face continued: "There is not a 'look' I will not try because the great thing about extensions is that you can quickly and quite easily take them out and still have your original hair. No permanent commitment, which makes it fun!"

Also running brands are fellow Bravo stars including Porsha Williams, Melissa Gorga, Lisa Rinna, and Bethenny Frankel.

Erika was married to Tom for 20 years. Now that her marriage is over, she's started being ready to date, although there's no man that anyone knows of yet!

