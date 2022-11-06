Woman Uninvites Future SIL From Her Wedding For Telling Her Fiancé She's Pregnant - Is She Wrong?

Where do you draw the line between helping and being intrusive as an extended family member? Marriage is one of the few ways we choose our family, meaning you can't afford to be wrong in your decision, especially if you don't believe in divorce.

There are signs in the dating/courtship stages to tell you if you're on the right part, including your communication system with your partner. Many relationships and marriages die several times before the legal dissolution, starting with a lack of communication.

This Reddit user is already falling into that trap before marriage. She refused to inform her fiance about her pregnancy. In comes the "nosy" or "helpful" sister-in-law, depending on how you see the situation.

Keep reading to be the judge.