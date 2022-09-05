Julianne Hough's Tips To Stay In Shape

Julianne is 32 years old and looks nothing like it! Why? She knows what her body needs. In her eyes, she enjoys a plant-based diet. “The first thing that I do when I open my eyes, is I drink the lemon water that I’ve prepped the night before. And that usually consists of lukewarm temperature water with half of a lemon—and sitting overnight, really getting all of those juices flushed out in there. The reason why I take it first thing in the morning is we’ve just been laying down, we’re sleeping, and anything that was kind of left—residue from the night before—I can take that lemon water and feel like I’m cleaning my system out, starting with a fresh palette for the day.”