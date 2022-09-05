She is seriously Footloose! From dancing at a young age, working as a judge on Dancing With the Stars, and being an advocate for health and wellness, Julianne Hough has taken fitness seriously. Here are some tips to stay in shape straight from the source.
Julianne Hough's Tips To Stay In Shape
Make Caring For Your Health Fun
Julianne Hough makes working out fun by mixing things up. She told US Weekly, "When I look at pictures of myself when I was 19, my body was banging, but I was killing myself. I love my shape because I feel strong and fit, and that makes me feel confident." She mixes her workouts up by doing a holistic blend of yoga, dance cardio, and spin classes, along with mixing rest days and CrossFit in between.
Focus On The Wellness Aspect
She told Self about her approach to fitness and health: "My whole thing is, I’m not doing it necessarily to make my body look good—I’m doing it because I love it and it's fun. I feel way better when I’m working out. Once I’ve taken care of myself I can be happy and joyful and do things at my top ability, and I feel like I can give the best version of myself [to other people]."
Make It A Priority
Julianne knows it is important to make health a priority and she does it back making it a daily priority. How? She starts with it as part of her morning routine. "A lot of people are like, 'man, you’re so busy, how do you fit it in?' But that’s my key thing: I don’t ‘fit' it in, I schedule it in. It sets the tone for the day for the rest of the day. But I would not say that I’m a morning person, though. It takes everything that I have to get out of bed."
Know What Works For You
Julianne is 32 years old and looks nothing like it! Why? She knows what her body needs. In her eyes, she enjoys a plant-based diet. “The first thing that I do when I open my eyes, is I drink the lemon water that I’ve prepped the night before. And that usually consists of lukewarm temperature water with half of a lemon—and sitting overnight, really getting all of those juices flushed out in there. The reason why I take it first thing in the morning is we’ve just been laying down, we’re sleeping, and anything that was kind of left—residue from the night before—I can take that lemon water and feel like I’m cleaning my system out, starting with a fresh palette for the day.”