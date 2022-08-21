Examining The Mysterious 1998 Cruise Ship Disappearance Of Amy Lynn Bradley

In the years following Amy's vanishing, various reports surfaced that claimed she had been spotted. In 1998, a man named David Carmichael encountered two men and a woman walking on the beach near Port of Maria, Curacao. According to his eyewitness testimony, the woman seemingly wanted to speak to him, but the men prohibited the interaction. Later, after seeing her case profiled on "Unsolved Mysteries," he contacted the Bradley family and was able to describe her tattoos.
Then, in January 1999, a Navy Petty Officer claimed to have seen her in a hotel brothel in Curacao. At that time, the woman reportedly told the officer her name, said she was being held against her will and asked for help. However, fearing consequences, he failed to report the information prior to his retirement.
Years later, in 2005, the Bradleys received an email from an organization that located sex trafficking victims. It included a photo of a woman who resembled Amy lying on a bed in her underwear. Despite the similarity in appearance, the potential clue didn't move the case forward.