Examining The Mysterious 1998 Cruise Ship Disappearance Of Amy Lynn Bradley

Photo of Amy Lynn Bradley
youtube | Truly Criminal

News & Politics
Sarah Guy

When you think about taking a cruise, you likely envision a carefree time mingling with other adventurers while traveling the world. You may also assume a high level of security because the environment feels safe and contained.

These were likely things that Amy Lynn Bradley and her family expected when they departed for Curacoa in March 1998. However, Amy would disappear during their voyage, and the mystery of what happened that night would carry on for decades.

Vacation Begins

Photo of Amy Lynn Bradley and family
youtube | Truly Criminal

On March 21, 1998, Amy, then 23, along with her parents and brother Brad, boarded the Royal Caribbean cruise ship Rhapsody Of The Seas in Puerto Rico. This trip was set to take the family from Puerto Rico to Aruba to Curacao in the Netherlands Antilles.

Night Of Disappearance

Photo of Amy and Brad Bradley
youtube | Truly Criminal

By March 23, two days after boarding, the Bradleys had already started taking in all of the entertainment options on the ship. For Amy, this included dancing until the early hours of the morning. During that period, she was seen talking to a few members of the cruise ship band, Blue Orchid, and even danced with the bass player, "Yellow," whose real name was Alister Douglas.

Eventually, both Brad and Amy opted to go back to their room. After returning together, Brad stated that he told his sister he loved her before going to sleep. Following her return, her father, Ron Bradley, saw Amy once more on the deck of their stateroom. At the time, everything appeared to be fine, but that would be the last time anyone saw her.

Beginning Of The Search

Photo of missing person poster for Amy Lynn Bradley
youtube | Truly Criminal

Even though Ron had seen his daughter around 5:00 AM, by 6:00, she was nowhere to be found. This, of course, sparked concern and prompted the family to begin looking for her.

During the search, they noticed that Amy had left a range of belongings, such as her shoes and identification. Cigarettes and a lighter were the only objects the family noticed were missing. This signified that she had only intended to leave for a brief time.

Questions Arise

Photo of police officers
Shutterstock | 180313

One of the first theories about what had happened to Amy was centered around the idea that she had fallen or been pushed overboard, but this idea was quickly put to the side as she was a strong swimmer who had been trained as a lifeguard.

Soon after, questions popped up about the people she had interacted with the night before, particularly certain staff members. When speaking about this, her parents had stated that some employees had given their daughter "special attention." At one point, one of the waiters even said that "they" wanted to take her to Carlos and Charlie's Restaurant in Aruba, which was where Natalee Holloway was last seen in 2005.

Even though the invitation had reportedly been extended to Amy, she told her family that she wouldn't go anywhere with them as they gave her "the creeps."

Range Of Possible Sightings

Photo of Amy Lynn Bradley and emailed photo for potential identification
youtube | Truly Criminal

In the years following Amy's vanishing, various reports surfaced that claimed she had been spotted. In 1998, a man named David Carmichael encountered two men and a woman walking on the beach near Port of Maria, Curacao. According to his eyewitness testimony, the woman seemingly wanted to speak to him, but the men prohibited the interaction. Later, after seeing her case profiled on "Unsolved Mysteries," he contacted the Bradley family and was able to describe her tattoos.

Then, in January 1999, a Navy Petty Officer claimed to have seen her in a hotel brothel in Curacao. At that time, the woman reportedly told the officer her name, said she was being held against her will and asked for help. However, fearing consequences, he failed to report the information prior to his retirement.

Years later, in 2005, the Bradleys received an email from an organization that located sex trafficking victims. It included a photo of a woman who resembled Amy lying on a bed in her underwear. Despite the similarity in appearance, the potential clue didn't move the case forward.

Still Seeking Information About Whereabouts

Photo of poster offering reward for information on Amy Lynn Bradley
youtube | Truly Criminal

At this time, the FBI continues to seek answers about Amy's whereabouts, and the organization, along with the Bradley family, have offered large rewards for credible information that could finally solve the case.

Read more true crime stories here.

