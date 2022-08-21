Examining The Mysterious 1998 Cruise Ship Disappearance Of Amy Lynn Bradley

One of the first theories about what had happened to Amy was centered around the idea that she had fallen or been pushed overboard, but this idea was quickly put to the side as she was a strong swimmer who had been trained as a lifeguard.

Soon after, questions popped up about the people she had interacted with the night before, particularly certain staff members. When speaking about this, her parents had stated that some employees had given their daughter "special attention." At one point, one of the waiters even said that "they" wanted to take her to Carlos and Charlie's Restaurant in Aruba, which was where Natalee Holloway was last seen in 2005.

Even though the invitation had reportedly been extended to Amy, she told her family that she wouldn't go anywhere with them as they gave her "the creeps."