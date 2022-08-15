'The Angel Of Death': The Nurse Who Killed Her Own Patients

Vickie Dawn Jackson was known as the sweet, soft-spoken nurse who worked nights at Nocona General Hospital in Texas. She was by all accounts a professional who took her job very seriously.

“She received compliments as a caring person,” said Barbara Perry, the hospital’s director of nursing. “She did everything that was asked of her,” added another nurse who worked with her, “and she never seemed upset about what she had to do.”

That's why it was even more stunning when the truth came out that Jackson killed at least 10 of her patients using the muscle relaxant Mivacron.