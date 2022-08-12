Ryan Seacrest Jokes About Reason For Kelly Ripa's Absence On 'Live'

Per Us Weekly, Kelly is on vacation with her husband Mark, 51, in the Hamptons only a month after the couple enjoyed an empty nesters getaway. The All My Children stars married in 1996 and share three children, Michael, 25, Joaquin, 19, and Lola, 21. They had "the time of their lives" last month, engaging in various activities, including a rock-climbing excursion and massages.

Despite having been together for more than two decades, the Riverdale star knows just how to make his wife feel special. "We've been together a long time, but all Mark has to do is look at me [and I] feel so special, so pretty, and so young," she told ET Canada in 2020. "It's probably his superpower. He knows how to treat his spouse like the only person in the world."