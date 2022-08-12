Ryan Seacrest's co-host on Live! With Kelly and Ryan, Kelly Ripa has been missing in action from the show for a week. The TV personality joked about why his co-host's weeks-long absence from the ABC talk show, saying that she retired after winning the lottery.
Ryan Seacrest Jokes About Reason For Kelly Ripa's Absence On 'Live'
The Latest
Ryan Jokes About Kelly's Absence
Ryan, 47, joked that Kelly, 51, had retired from Live! With Kelly and Ryan after winning the lottery. The American Idol host showcased custom embroidered pillowcases with guest host Katie Lowes on the Tuesday, August 9 episode of the show when the actress, 39, gave Kelly a shout-out. "Kelly, we miss you. We got you a Consuelos one," she said, referring to Kelly's husband, Mark Consuelos. "I heard she won the lottery. She's fine," Ryan jokingly responded.
Having The Time Of Their Lives
Per Us Weekly, Kelly is on vacation with her husband Mark, 51, in the Hamptons only a month after the couple enjoyed an empty nesters getaway. The All My Children stars married in 1996 and share three children, Michael, 25, Joaquin, 19, and Lola, 21. They had "the time of their lives" last month, engaging in various activities, including a rock-climbing excursion and massages.
Despite having been together for more than two decades, the Riverdale star knows just how to make his wife feel special. "We've been together a long time, but all Mark has to do is look at me [and I] feel so special, so pretty, and so young," she told ET Canada in 2020. "It's probably his superpower. He knows how to treat his spouse like the only person in the world."
Kelly On Vacation In The Hamptons
Hello Magazine reports that Kelly took time off Live! to spend time with her family at their vacation home. The Cheaper by the Dozen star shared a new video on Instagram, revealing where she has been staying, and she seems to be having a great time. Kelly was captured with Mark on Tuesday as she promoted her upcoming Live Wire book tour.
The couple looked happy and relaxed as in the living room of their Hamptons home, the home where they spend most of their vacations. The background of the video showed a glimpse into their monochrome living room, featuring large windows looking out onto their garden.
Relishing Time As Empty Nesters
Their vacation home is close to the beach with stunning views overlooking the sea. Kelly and Mark are spending their first summer as official empty nesters, with their youngest son Joaquin leaving home about a year ago. Since then, the couple has relished quality time together while adjusting to their new way of life. They spend most of the year at their Upper East Side townhouse, where they raised their three children.