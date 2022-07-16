NFL News: Deebo Samuel, 49ers Relationship 'Murky'

San Francisco 49ers "wide back" Deebo Samuel requested a trade from the team earlier in the offseason. His frustration stemmed from a lack of progress in contract negotiations. And he has had to sit back and watch while other players around the league have received trades that they wanted.

The Niners reportedly have rejected advances from the New York Jets and Detroit Lions. Despite their playmaker's desire to leave, the team doesn't seem to be too interested in making that happen.

As training camp nears, one has to wonder how everything will play out. Will a move happen before the season, or will Samuel play another down in the red and gold? One ESPN insider has offered some insight on the situation.