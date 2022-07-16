NFL News: Deebo Samuel, 49ers Relationship 'Murky'

Deebo Samuel
Wikimedia | PeakDill

Sports
Tristin McKinstry

San Francisco 49ers "wide back" Deebo Samuel requested a trade from the team earlier in the offseason. His frustration stemmed from a lack of progress in contract negotiations. And he has had to sit back and watch while other players around the league have received trades that they wanted.

The Niners reportedly have rejected advances from the New York Jets and Detroit Lions. Despite their playmaker's desire to leave, the team doesn't seem to be too interested in making that happen.

As training camp nears, one has to wonder how everything will play out. Will a move happen before the season, or will Samuel play another down in the red and gold? One ESPN insider has offered some insight on the situation.

The Latest

Hailee Steinfeld In Bikini Drips In Gold

'He's Really A Good Guy': Natalie Portman On How Chris Hemsworth Avoided Meat Before Onscreen Kiss

Paige Spiranac In Bikini Is 'Checkered'

'RHONJ's' Teresa Giudice Has 'No Issue' With Dina Manzo Not Attending Her Upcoming Wedding

Kaia Gerber In Bikini Cuddles Pet Dogs On Picnic

Tricky Situation

San Francisco 49ers
Shutterstock | 3983360

ESPN's Jeff Darlington appeared on Sportscenter Thursday morning, where he shed some light on how the situation between player and team is currently looking.

"This one is tricky because he reported to mandatory minicamp to avoid the fine," Darlington said. "It becomes a very different situation when you get to training camp, and all of a sudden you’re saying, OK, this is real now for the team. If they don’t have me, they’re in trouble."

Samuel reported a mandatory minicamp last month, despite skipping the voluntary team activities earlier in the offseason. Missing the voluntary activities comes without the risk of being fined, but teams can fine players for doing so.

Sports

Alex Rodriguez Reacts To Girlfriend In Bikini

By chisom

Trade Request Stands

Levi's Stadium
Shutterstock | 2316

While there are no indications that things are as rocky as they may have been earlier in the offseason, Darlington maintains that Samuel's trade request has not been pulled.

"He doesn’t have the contract. He has not necessarily lifted his desire to be traded at this point. It’s still murky there," Darlington reported. "I know there was optimism from 49ers camp based on the fact that he reported to mandatory minicamp. I would honestly remove that from the equation here. Whether he reports or not will play a role in his relationship with the 49ers. It definitely went sideways, I can tell you that."

Mandy Rose In Bikini Gives 'Working Advice'

NBA Rumors: Anthony Davis To Mavs, Myles Turner & Buddy Hield To Lakers In Proposed Three-Team Blockbuster Involving Pacers

An Open Door?

San Francisco 49ers
Shutterstock | 843187

Darlington speculated that Samuel's decision to report for minicamp could open the door for the big contract he has earned.

"I talked to Deebo Samuel back when he requested the trade. I just wonder if these few months have allowed the 49ers to get back on the same page where they can get him to agree on a new contract and get him into training camp Day 1," Darlington said.

Can An Agreement Be Made?

San Francisco 49ers
Shutterstock | 2316

Samuel's decision to report for minicamp may very well be a peace offering on behalf of the player. It will definitely help in contract negotiations and could ease relations and open talks once again.

The move also might be a way for Samuel to show that he won't be a bother to teams around the league. It could be a show that if a situation gets tough, he won't hold out. Only time will tell which of these is true.

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Catches A Fish

Sofia Vergara In Bikini Drops It Low

Lindsey Vonn In Bikini Bares Defined Abs

Candice Swanepoel In Bikini Poses Underwater

Priyanka Chopra In Swimsuit Enjoys Dream Vacation

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.