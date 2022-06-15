'It Really Hurt My Feelings': Jill Zarin Claims Dorinda 'Blocked' Her From 'RHONY'

While appearing alongside daughter Ally Shapiro on a recent episode of Betches' Mention It All podcast, Real Housewives of New York City alum Jill Zarin recalled a time when she invited Dorinda Medley to film with her.

“I knew Dorinda when she was married to Richard [Medley] who was as good as she says – he was a wonderful man… When he was sick and he was dying, I was there. I remember having lunch with [Dorinda] and another girlfriend…I invited her to one of the filming events," Zarin revealed.