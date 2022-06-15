'It Really Hurt My Feelings': Jill Zarin Claims Dorinda 'Blocked' Her From 'RHONY'

Jill Zarin says that while she was the one who brought Dorinda Medley to the Real Housewives of New York City cast amid filming years ago, her former friend actually blocked her from appearing on the Bravo reality series years later.
'I Invited Her'
While appearing alongside daughter Ally Shapiro on a recent episode of Betches' Mention It All podcast, Real Housewives of New York City alum Jill Zarin recalled a time when she invited Dorinda Medley to film with her.
“I knew Dorinda when she was married to Richard [Medley] who was as good as she says – he was a wonderful man… When he was sick and he was dying, I was there. I remember having lunch with [Dorinda] and another girlfriend…I invited her to one of the filming events," Zarin revealed.
Jill Zarin Wanted Dorinda Medley To Be Cast For 'RHONY'
According to Zarin, she sat Medley beside her because she hoped producers would enjoy her and find her to be a great fit for a future season of The Real Housewives of New York City.
"And I actually sat her next to me, because I wanted her to be on the show, because I thought she would be a great housewife… I don't even think she knew it, but I just thought she was great," Zarin explained.
But unfortunately, after Zarin made moves in Medley's favor, Zarin reportedly did the opposite for her.
Dorinda Medley Allegedly Blocked Jill Zarin From Returning To 'RHONY' Years Later
Years after seemingly successfully getting Medley cast on the show, Zarin recalled an incident in which she had an opportunity to return to the show but was blocked from doing so by Medley.
"It really hurt my feelings," Zarin explained.
Continuing on, Zarin refuted recent claims that have suggested she's "thirsty" and desperate to regain her role within the Real Housewives franchise.
Jill Zarin Denies Being 'Thirsty'
“I hate the word thirsty…I don’t know why, but it really bothers me… If I’m thirsty, everybody on television is thirsty, every Bachelorette, every Bachelor, everybody," she stated. "If you’re successful, you are thirsty… I just hate the word and some people have used it with me. You’ll see – I do not like that word.”
While Zarin hasn't been on The Real Housewives of New York City for years, she'll be seen in the second season of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, Ex-Wives Club, which premieres on Peacock on Thursday, June 23.