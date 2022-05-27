'Sometimes You Gotta Smack The Bully': Former 'RHONJ' Star Caroline Manzo Calls Out Teresa Giudice

Manzo said she would like to put Teresa Giudice in her place and set the records straight. According to Daily Mail, in an episode titled Caroline Manzo, Out For Blood on her son's Dear Albie podcast, the reality star responded to a fan question about whether she would ever return to RHONJ to "straighten out Teresa once and for all."

Her reply was "yes." "I am more than happy to smack the bully," she added. She went further to add, "I would get great pleasure to go in and just knock the sh*t out of her verbally and just put her in her place."