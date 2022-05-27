Real Housewives Of New Jersey vet Caroline Manzo would like to set the record straight with Teresa Giudice. "Sometimes you gotta smack the bully," the 60-year-old said when asked whether she would ever come back to The Real Housewives Of New Jersey to "straighten out Teresa once and for all."
'Sometimes You Gotta Smack The Bully': Former 'RHONJ' Star Caroline Manzo Calls Out Teresa Giudice
The Latest
'I Finally Understand': 'RHOP' Star Ashley Darby Shares Profound Statement After Splitting From Michael
Caroline Speaks Up
Manzo said she would like to put Teresa Giudice in her place and set the records straight. According to Daily Mail, in an episode titled Caroline Manzo, Out For Blood on her son's Dear Albie podcast, the reality star responded to a fan question about whether she would ever return to RHONJ to "straighten out Teresa once and for all."
Her reply was "yes." "I am more than happy to smack the bully," she added. She went further to add, "I would get great pleasure to go in and just knock the sh*t out of her verbally and just put her in her place."
Celebrities
5 Times Anna Kendrick Displayed Her Impressive Rapping Skills
Anna Kendrick has demonstrated her talents several times throughout her career.
Federal Investigation
Giudice accused Caroline of contributing to the federal investigation that led to her and her ex-husband Joe going to prison. Giudice spent almost a year behind bars after she and Joe were convicted of mail, wire, and bankruptcy fraud. Joe was locked up for three years before being deported to his native Italy when he was released in March 2019.
Caroline and Giudice were good friends until Giudice accused Caroline of contributing to the federal investigation. The 'Manzo'd With Children' star has since denied having anything to do with the investigation.
Season 12 Reunion
Caroline noted that Giudice recently mentioned her on the season 12 reunion, restating her claim that Caroline reported her to the IRS, causing the federal case against Giudice and Joe. "I am tired of certain things. I am tired of her opening her very uneducated mouth and using me as a weapon to say that I was the one that spearheaded her IRS claim and stuff like that," she said. "Apparently she mentioned me in the reunion again." Caroline, who left the show in 2013, revealed that she would not be returning to the show at this time because "Bravo doesn't wanna pay" her to return.
Giudice Responds
Giudice has not kept mute on Caroline's tough talk; she has since responded to it. "She didn't knock the *expletive out of me the entire time she was on the show, that's why I'm still there and she's not," she said to TMZ.
According to her, Caroline was friendly to her when the two did the Super Bowl commercial together. "She wasn't on that energy when we did the Super Bowl commercial together. She couldn't have been nicer to me. In person she was hugging me, on her son's podcast she wants to fight me. The whole thing is pathetic, attention-seeking behavior", she said.