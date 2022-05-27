Kelly Ripa Shares Her Diet Secrets For A Healthy Physique

Kelly Ripa details her diet secrets in a video shared by Harper’s Bazaar.

The 51-year-old host of Live with Kelly and Ryan is obsessed with healthy eating, and her talk with the magazine reveals just how extreme that obsession is. She spews out words like alkaline, probiotic, plant protein, and chia to describe what might be the cleanest diet you’ll ever hear.

If you want to know what ingredients and brands she uses, which diet trends she has followed, or just how addicted to health she is in general, read on.