Tour Inside Emily Ratajkowski's Modern LA Home

Supermodel and actress Emily Ratajkowski married producer Sebastian Bear-McClard four years ago, and they bought their first home together.

They paid $2 million for a three-bedroom, three-bathroom apartment in East Los Angeles' Echo Park neighborhood in 2018. A year after welcoming their first child, Emily and Sebastian have now listed the home for $2.2 million.

The asking price for Emily's home is slightly higher than the $2 million she bought it for four years ago, indicating that the approximately 2,000-square-foot property would likely sell quickly.

Keep scrolling for a tour of the beautiful modern home.