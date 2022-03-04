Gabrielle Union Flaunts Legs In Unbuttoned Shirt

The best outfits are those you can wear from the office to a party. You know the type that has you ready to go anywhere when your friends call, and that's what Gab is serving in this campaign. The 49-year-old actress showed off her shiny chocolate skin and toned long legs in this silk red dress shirt. She wore the long top without innerwear and unbuttoned its front, teasing some skin and a hint of a long silver necklace.

In subsequent slides, Gab showed that the shirt is actually one part of two-piece loungewear. Its other part is long wide-cut pants. Her windblown full kinky curls add the extra drama needed to elevate this outfit as it frames her smoked eyes and nude lips.