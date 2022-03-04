Gabrielle Union Flaunts Legs In Unbuttoned Shirt

American actress Gabrielle Union, 49, shows off her creative side and sexy body with her new Spring Collection with fashion brand N.Y and Company. The collection went live yesterday, and it's filled with two-in-one style outfits that can go from daytime outings to nightlife parties. She showed off some of her favorite pieces in a series of photoshoots and prompted fans to check out the company's website for more styles.

To Lounge Or To Party?

The best outfits are those you can wear from the office to a party. You know the type that has you ready to go anywhere when your friends call, and that's what Gab is serving in this campaign. The 49-year-old actress showed off her shiny chocolate skin and toned long legs in this silk red dress shirt. She wore the long top without innerwear and unbuttoned its front, teasing some skin and a hint of a long silver necklace.

In subsequent slides, Gab showed that the shirt is actually one part of two-piece loungewear. Its other part is long wide-cut pants. Her windblown full kinky curls add the extra drama needed to elevate this outfit as it frames her smoked eyes and nude lips.

A Versatile Collection

"It's the versatility and wicker chair for me. When you can lounge and party in the same damn outfit."

We couldn't have said it better than Gabrielle Union. This two-piece is perfect for a leisure outing with friends and party time later at night. She shows off its versatility in this short reel flaunting her silky smooth skin peeking out of the unbuttoned dress shirt.

Are You Up For A Risque Dress?

How daring are you with your style? Gabrielle's collection has something for the ladies who dare to be bold and different. This jersey cutout orange mini dress is the perfect outfit for brunch with the girls. The twisted knots on the side hug her curves tightly, exposing some skin enough to tease but not too much to reveal her whole body. Gabrielle adds the final piece to the puzzle with her curly, kinky hair framing her round face.

When Life Gives You Lemons

The best part about the Gabrielle Union Spring collection for NY and Company is the versatility. It speaks to her personality and style because the actress is a multi-faceted individual, as her 19 million-plus Instagram followers know so well.

The corporate ladies would feel confident and in charge wearing any of her formal pantsuits with blazers and vests. She also chose exciting colors to retain femininity in the structured-cut outfits.

