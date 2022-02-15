Simone Biles Shows Off Gains Vegas Style

Getty | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Alexandra Lozovschi

Simone Biles has been kicking back in Las Vegas these past few days and, while the Olympic legend is making headlines for having a really good time on her trip, the vacay pics she's been dropping on Instagram are no less attention-grabbing. Photos shared yesterday with her 6.8 million followers showed the gymnastics superstar going leggy in glimmering neons with her killer abs out in a unique look fit for Sin City.

Bold In Cut-Out Neon

instagram | Simone Biles

If you thought her high-slit gown with cut-out sides at the InStyle Awards was daring, Biles kicked things up a notch with a low-cut minidress that was completely missing its midsection. The neon-orange number exposed her flat tummy and ripped abs, leaving her belly-button ring on show. It had a single long sleeve while the other side was held up with a strap and hugged her figure closely, flaunting her athletic physique.

The 24-year-old paired it with matching heels, rocking strappy kitten heels that showed off her pedicure thanks to their thing-toed design.

Olympian Abs Out

instagram | Simone Biles

Looking radiant in the shimmering minidress, Biles posed up a storm against the Las Vegas skyline, whose glowing lights complemented her sparkling ensemble. Snapped out on a balcony, she flashed beaming smiles at the camera and flaunted her Olympian abs while stretching her fit body.

"that’s what you get for waking up in vegas," she captioned the post, adding an orange heart that seemed to mirror her outfit, which also included matching drop-down earrings.

Legs On Show

instagram | Simone Biles

Scoring over 295,000 likes and 1,000 comments for the share, Biles was flooded with compliments by fans and fellow gymnasts, including McKayla Maroney and Sunisa Lee.

"Omg 🧡," wrote the 2012 Olympic Gold Medalist, while the 2021 all-around champion told her, "u look STUNNING."

Biles previously served minidress chic in a black co-ord the day before, flaunting her muscular legs in a thigh-skimming number with a coquettish side slit. Offsetting the outfit with a colorful background, she wore pink heels with weave ankle straps that complemented her strappy top.

Romantic Getaway

In another Vegas upload, the seven-time Olympic medalist teased her abs in a tube top and high-waist pants, going pastel-pink as she posed in front of a hedge with a massive butterfly wings display.

Biles also shared a cute snap with her boyfriend, Houston Texans football player Jonathan Owens, suggesting her Vegas trip was a romantic couple's getaway for Valentine's Day. Looking stunning in a glittery cowl top and tight leather pants, she snuggled up to her NFL star beau, 26, in a room flooded with purple light.

She wore a leather jacket that she playfully let slide down her shoulders, finishing off the look with black heels and a Louis Vuitton purse. Meanwhile, her man cut a trendy figure in a dark top and light jeans with a slim fit.

Biles and Owens have been dating for over a year and seem like a match made in heaven. Gushing about their perfect romance on The Today Show, the Olympic Gold Medalist told Hoda Kotb: "Our personalities match right up. We have the same sense of humor. And he's just great. He's an athlete, too, so we really understand each other and I think that's why our relationship has been seamless."

