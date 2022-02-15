Simone Biles Shows Off Gains Vegas Style

In another Vegas upload, the seven-time Olympic medalist teased her abs in a tube top and high-waist pants, going pastel-pink as she posed in front of a hedge with a massive butterfly wings display.
Biles also shared a cute snap with her boyfriend, Houston Texans football player Jonathan Owens, suggesting her Vegas trip was a romantic couple's getaway for Valentine's Day. Looking stunning in a glittery cowl top and tight leather pants, she snuggled up to her NFL star beau, 26, in a room flooded with purple light.
She wore a leather jacket that she playfully let slide down her shoulders, finishing off the look with black heels and a Louis Vuitton purse. Meanwhile, her man cut a trendy figure in a dark top and light jeans with a slim fit.
Biles and Owens have been dating for over a year and seem like a match made in heaven. Gushing about their perfect romance on The Today Show, the Olympic Gold Medalist told Hoda Kotb: "Our personalities match right up. We have the same sense of humor. And he's just great. He's an athlete, too, so we really understand each other and I think that's why our relationship has been seamless."