NBA Rumor: Lakers, Warriors Could Engage In A Tug-Of-War For Goran Dragic's Service

When the Miami Heat traded him to acquire Kyle Lowry last summer, veteran point guard Goran Dragic knew that his stint with the Toronto Raptors would't last long. From the time he arrived in Toronto, Dragic was informed by the Raptors that their focus is the development of their young players. Hours before the 2022 NBA trade deadline, Dragic found himself being included in the trade package that the Raptors sent to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for Thaddeus Young, Drew Eubanks, and a 2022 second-round pick.
With the team currently in the initial phase of the rebuilding process, the Spurs are highly unlikely to keep Dragic for the remainder of the 2021-22 NBA season. In a recent article, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN revealed that Dragic and the Spurs are soon expected to reach a buyout agreement and mentioned the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors as top suitors for the veteran point guard's service.
"The San Antonio Spurs and Goran Dragic are expected to negotiate a contract buyout in the coming week, clearing the way for a formidable list of free-agent suitors for Dragic that now includes the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors, sources told ESPN."
Warriors, Lakers In Need Of Backcourt Depth
It's hardly surprising that the Lakers and the Warriors are interested in adding Dragic to their roster. Both teams are currently in need of an experienced point guard who could serve as a primary backup for Stephen Curry in Golden State and Russell Westbrook in Los Angeles. Dragic may already be on the downside of his career, but he still has plenty of gas left in his tank. Last season, with the Heat, Dragic averaged 13.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 4.4 assists while shooting 43.2 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from beyond the arc.
Goran Dragic In Good Shape
This season, with the Raptors, Dragic only played five games and averaged 18.0 minutes on the court. However, though he has dealt with numerous injuries in the past, Wojnarowski revealed that his suitors are confident that Dragic is in "excellent condition."
"Dragic is emerging as the top player on the buyout market, with contending teams confident that he has stayed in excellent condition while working out in South Florida and can contribute in short order on a new team."
Other Suitors Of Goran Dragic On Buyout Market
Leaving the Spurs to join forces with LeBron James and Anthony Davis in Los Angeles or Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green in Golden State would undeniably give Dragic a better chance of reaching the NBA Finals and capturing his first Larry O'Brien Trophy in the 2021-22 NBA season. However, the Lakers and the Warriors aren't the only teams that could give Dragic a realistic opportunity to contend for the 2022 NBA championship title.
Aside from the Lakers and the Warriors, Wojnawroski named four other aspiring contenders who are aggressively pursuing Dragic on the buyout market. These include the Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls, and the Brooklyn Nets.