NBA Rumor: Lakers, Warriors Could Engage In A Tug-Of-War For Goran Dragic's Service

Leaving the Spurs to join forces with LeBron James and Anthony Davis in Los Angeles or Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green in Golden State would undeniably give Dragic a better chance of reaching the NBA Finals and capturing his first Larry O'Brien Trophy in the 2021-22 NBA season. However, the Lakers and the Warriors aren't the only teams that could give Dragic a realistic opportunity to contend for the 2022 NBA championship title.

Aside from the Lakers and the Warriors, Wojnawroski named four other aspiring contenders who are aggressively pursuing Dragic on the buyout market. These include the Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls, and the Brooklyn Nets.