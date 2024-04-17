Tom Sandoval Confessed He Can’t Afford to Maintain the House or Buy Out Ariana Madix’s Share

Tom Sandoval, a well-known star from Vanderpump Rules, faced significant backlash after his affair with Raquel Leviss was revealed. The drama also went on to involve the house he shares with his ex-partner Ariana Madix. According to The US Sun, Sandoval and Madix are still residing together in the house they purchased in Valley Village, as shown on a recent episode of the Bravo show. Lisa Vanderpump suggested that Sandoval sell the house, but he confessed that he couldn't afford to buy out Madix's share and maintain the property.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Amanda Edwards

In a recent episode, while chatting at the restaurant he co-owns with Tom Schwartz and Vanderpump, Sandoval disclosed that Madix had finally responded to him and expressed her willingness to accept his offer. In response, Vanderpump stated, "That's good. So are you going to sell it or are you going to buy her out?" Sandoval said, "I'm taking a couple of days to think about it cause that offer I gave her was over two months ago and my thoughts have maybe changed since then." Earlier Sandoval had asserted that, "Ariana took so long to get back to me that now I'm on the fence of whether I want to keep it or can keep the house at all. If I have to refinance, it would be more than double what I'm currently paying."

The couple bought the house for $2 million in 2019. After breaking off their relationship after news of Sandoval's affair with Leviss surfaced in March last year, the duo disagreed on the fate of their jointly purchased and renovated home, according to PEOPLE. Subsequently, the house became the focal point of their dispute, as highlighted in Season 11.

#BREAKING Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Sandoval admits he ‘can’t afford’ to keep house & buy Ariana Madix out as Lisa begs him ‘sell it’https://t.co/POnyhneXdy pic.twitter.com/6wgeLaAL5D — The US Sun (@TheSunUS) April 17, 2024

Sandoval and Madix have been using Sandoval's assistant Ann as a mediator in their negotiations over the property. Sandoval and his legal team even went as far as sending Madix a letter expressing their intent to buy the LA home from her at a premium price. In a recent episode, Madix became emotional and teary-eyed while discussing the uncertain future of her dream home with friends Scheana Shay and Lala Kent.

She said, "It just sucks cause it's like I put so much of my life and my money and my time into making this my dream home and it was my dream home. Not only did he wreck it but the way he wants to act like he's somewhat deserving of staying there." Later Madix said in a confessional, "I'm trying to find ways to go through all these things without making it everybody else's problem, but then he's openly talking s**t because the guy has no remorse." Interestingly, rumors also emerged that Madix had bought her own Los Angeles home for $1.6 million. Post their public fallout, Madix has been busy working on numerous brand deals, including partnerships with Bic Razors, Uber Eats, Bloomingdale's, and others.