Fans Believe the Latest Taylor Swift Lyrics Hint at Her Past With Old Flame Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift's fans would make good detectives as they tirelessly scour through her lyrics, videos, outfits, and Instagram posts to find hints about her next album. It's no surprise, hence, that they would also look for clues of her split from former boyfriend, Joe Alwyn. Swift recently partnered with Spotify for a unique 'library installation' pop-up at The Grove in Los Angeles. The exhibit is filled with carefully selected items related to her upcoming album The Tortured Poets Department. With the release just around the corner, Swifties are already hard at work decoding the snippets the pop star shared recently, as detailed by Page Six.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Robert Kamau

An exhibit item— an open book, read, “Even statues crumble / If they’re made to wait." While the song to which the lyrics belong, remains a mystery, fans quickly began speculating. Some theories suggest that Swift may have once wished to marry Alwyn, but the feeling may not have been mutual. One person wrote on X, "Omg she was so excited to marry him she would’ve married him with paper rings but he was just wasting time."

Omgggg she was so excited to marry him she would've marry him with paper rings but he was just wasting time — when Leo falls in love (@catnotonmylap) April 16, 2024

Another user online added, "Wait for the ring yup yup, my girlie wanted to be his bride so much," while a third comment read, "Why does this make me want to break down crying?!?! I am not going to be ok Friday." A fourth user chimed, "That's actually so deep, not gonna lie." During the Eras Tour, fans claimed that Swift was subtly hinting at her breakup through changes in the setlist, according to Glamour.

wait for the ring yup yup, my girlie wanted to be his bride so much😞 — agata (@voguevpussy) April 16, 2024

Alwyn, known to like his privacy, frequently kept their romance under wraps, often retreating to his home country in England. Post their split, neither Alwyn nor Swift disclosed the reasons behind their breakup. However, the 14-time Grammy winner did hint that it may have stemmed from Alwyn's reluctance to commit to marriage.

In the track titled You're Losing Me, Swift captures the pain of a deteriorating long-term relationship, pondering whether to persevere or call it quits. Their relationship is said to have begun in 2016, though they only made it public in 2017. Alwyn has even collaborated with Swift on her albums Folklore and Evermore, under a different name.

Why does this make me want to break down crying?!?! I am not going to be ok Friday. — KA (TV) 🪩 (@desksbs) April 16, 2024

Alwyn opened up about his musical collaboration with Swift in an interview in April 2022. Although it remains unclear if he has moved on from his relationship with the singer, Swift appears to be in high spirits with her new boyfriend, Travis Kelce. Rumors of their romance began swirling in July 2023, and since then, the couple has been traveling around together, most recently attending Coachella in Indio, Califonia. They looked completely smitten as they enjoyed performances by The Bleachers, Ice Spice, and others.