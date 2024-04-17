Hailey Bieber Flaunts a Massive 'B' Diamond Ring on Her Finger Amid Split Rumors With Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber just debuted a stunning diamond ring on her finger as a symbol of love for her husband Justin Bieber. The Rhode Beauty founder showed off the chunky piece of jewelry in new photos on her skincare brand page. Bieber stylishly promoted new products from her popular brand wearing a gorgeous 'B' ring. As per The US Sun, Hailey re-posted the pictures on her Instagram Stories as well.

In a close-up shot of Hailey with her face turned to the side and a Rhode product on her lips, a large diamond ring sitting in a beautiful gold setting is visible, and it appears brand new. Because of its size and sparkle, it is the component in the image that draws the most attention. Hailey's ring gave the impression of being an updated wedding band. The ex-model appeared to quietly squash the 'split' rumors.

The carousel of pictures was captioned: "A few of HB’s favorite things from the weekend: peptide lip tint in shades toast + raspberry jelly taking pics in the Rhode boots glow in the dark nails little something new." Hailey also flaunted her 'B' diamond pendant, which matched the new ring. As rumors of a split grow stronger with the Yummy hitmaker, Hailey is trying her best to keep the relationship thriving.

The couple, who tied the knot in September 2018, is committed to seeing their marriage through despite a setback. "Justin and Hailey are not separating, but they have been going through a tough time," a source told The US Sun.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Kevin Mazur

"Divorce is not an option for them as it goes against their religious beliefs. They're working on their marriage." The insider added, "Nobody’s moved out, but occasionally they are spending time apart by staying with family and friends, but they are really keen to stay together. Sometimes space can be a good thing and it seems to be working for them at the minute as they figure things out."

However, things are looking up on the brighter side for the couple at Coachella, as per People, Bieber was spotted cozying up to his wife at the music festival. In the viral video, Bieber tenderly hugged Hailey and caressed her head. As they stood in the crowd and listened to the music performed live, Hailey turned back to her husband and the Sorry singer planted a kiss on her forehead.

At Coachella, Justin took the audience by surprise by going on stage with Tems and Wizkid to sing their song, Essence. Bieber posted additional images and videos of himself and Hailey at the event on his Instagram Story on Monday, including a video of them dancing and singing along to Doja Cat's set.

The couple's Coachella outing comes two months after a source exclusively told The US Magazine that they are currently “in a good place” after experiencing “growing pains” at the beginning of their marriage.