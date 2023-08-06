When Taylor Swift Surprised Fans by Having Julia Roberts Dancing on Stage to Her Song at Her Concert

Who isn't a Swiftie, after all? Well, at least Julia Roberts is, and the proof of it was her "surprise" cameo at Taylor Swift's 1989 World Tour. Fans were thrilled to see her dancing and grooving on stage along with Joan Baez during a Santa Clara, California, tour stop. Both Baez and Robert's donned Swift's t-shirts and jeans.

Image Source: Getty Images | Christopher Polk

Roberts revealed it was an "unplanned" cameo, and she was as surprised as Swift's fans, reported Vanity Fair. The Notting Hill actress danced adorably with Swift and Baez while the fans cheered on. The Oscar winner told Extra TV she attended the concert with her three children- twins Phinnaeus and Hazel, then aged 10, and Henry then aged 8.

Swift's concert happened in 2015 at Santa Clara's Levi's Stadium. The 55-year-old actress revealed she and her kids met Swift backstage beforehand and explained, "They had never been to a concert before, and they were big fans." Unsurprisingly, the Bad Blood singer was "very sweet" with the kids.

So, if Roberts was at the concert as an audience, how come she ended up on stage? Well, she explained her cameo wasn't part of any script, and she was taken aback by Swift's request to shake a leg with her. Of course, the Pretty Woman actress obliged the pop star's desire.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julia Roberts (@juliaroberts)

When asked if it was planned, Roberts joked, "No! Oh my God, I would have washed my hair if it had been planned. I was wearing a ponytail, leggings, and tennis shoes," reported Entertainment Weekly. Roberts added, "She said, 'Would you mind coming on stage during the song and dancing?'"

She was unsure if she should do it or not, so the actress turned to her kids for an answer. Roberts recalled consulting her kids, "What do you think?" Her kids were more than thrilled to see their mother sharing the stage with Swift and responded, "Oh, Mom, you have to do it!"

Her youngest turned out to be the wisest. Recalling his response, Roberts said, "My youngest son said, 'Only do it if you want to, Mommy.' It was so sweet!" Although the actress is no amateur to come in front of innumerable audience, this time, however, she admitted being anxious. "I was so nervous!" she recounted.

Apparently, the moment was so overwhelming to Roberts that she essentially blacked out while in front of the large crowd. "It was one of those crazy out-of-body moments. I can't tell you anything that happened from the moment I came on stage," she explained how staggering it was for her to do that.

In another interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Roberts revealed the fact that she hardly had any time to prepare before going in front of a large audience. Recalling the moment, Robert told the host of The Ellen Show, "I had about five minutes notice that I was going on stage," adding that the embarrassing video of her dancing "shouldn't be viewed.

We believe, despite her nervousness, she did well. However, Roberts wasn't the only guest at Swift's '1989 World Tour'. In one of the appearances, the American songstress wore an Olaf costume, and Idina Menzel turned Elsa to perform at the concert, reported Billboard.

Other famous names like Ricky Martin, Allesia Cara, Pitbull, Dwyane Wade, Tove Lo, Keith Urban, Ellie Goulding, and others graced Swift's tour alongside her. And they entertained fans with their impeccable music talents.

