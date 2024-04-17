Jon Stewart Slams Trump for Dozing Off in Court: 'Imagine Committing So Many Crimes, You Get Bored'

Jon Stewart made a dig at former President Donald Trump recently when he appeared to be falling asleep during his court trial. Trump who ironically, nicknamed President Joe Biden as 'Sleepy Joe', faces 34 charges of altering business records to conceal payments meant to silence alleged extramarital affairs ahead of the 2016 election. "After years of anticipation, the first criminal trial of a former president has begun. And by all accounts, it is absolutely riveting," Stewart said on The Daily Show on Monday.

During jury selection, Maggie Haberman, reporting from inside the courtroom, stated that Trump dozed off while conversing with CNN host, Jake Tapper. "Forty minutes ago, you wrote an observation that, I was very surprised about. 'Trump appears to be sleeping. His head keeps dropping down and his mouth goes slack.' Tell us about that," Tapper inquired quoting Haberman. "Well, Jake, he appeared to be asleep," she replied. "Hey, Jake, what part of head down, eyes closed, drool coming out of his mouth, do you not f****** get over here?" Stewart cracked. "He’s snoring. He’s doing the honk shoo. He’s doing the ‘mi-mi-mi-mi-mi.'" Taking a dig at Trump, Stewart added, "Imagine committing so many crimes, you get bored at your own trial."

Earlier Trump had stated, "This is a persecution like never before. Nobody’s ever seen anything like it. And again, it’s a case that should have never been brought. It’s an assault on America, and that’s why I’m very proud to be here." This prompted Stewart to quip, "Well, it’s true. Trump is always very proud to be part of any assault on America." Previously, Stewart was firmly against the notion, popularized by Trump and his followers, that the financial fraud he engaged in within New York had no victims, as reported by Mediaite.

He questioned, "What did Trump actually do to earn this penalty? Well, it turns out that for a decade, whenever Trump wanted to get a loan or make a deal, he would illegally inflate the value of his real estate." Stewart continued, "And the Attorney General of New York knew that Trump’s property values were inflated because when it came time to pay taxes, Trump undervalued the very same properties. It was all part of a very specific real estate practice known as lying."

As per Entertainment Weekly magazine, a judge has mandated Trump to compensate $464 million for his role in a decade-spanning scheme. Prosecutors have leveled accusations against Trump, alleging that he artificially boosted the values of Trump Organization assets to secure loans. Stewart asserted, "I am surprised to hear this from Kevin O’Leary. I’m surprised to hear that he’s so chill about overvaluing something that he thinks it is victimless…"