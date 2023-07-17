Blac Chyna Says 'It's All Love' Between Kardashians and Her a Year After $100 Million Court Trial

In a recent interview with The U.S. Sun, Blac Chyna expressed that she bears no ill will toward the Kardashian family, despite her loss in the $100 million lawsuit. Chyna responded positively when asked about her current relationship with the Kardashian-Jenner family. She expressed her desire to move beyond the challenges they encountered during the lawsuit that ended in 2022. “It’s going good. It’s going good. I think that everything will get better, like with time, things just have to like kind of move on,” she said.

During the interview, the 35-year-old star mentioned also that co-parenting with her ex-partner Rob Kardashian, 36, has been going smoothly. They are raising their daughter Dream Renée Kardashian, who is 6 years old.

As noted by The Washington Post, Chyna filed a $100 million lawsuit against members of the Kardashian-Jenner family in October 2017 for defamation and contract interference. Despite this, she maintained her stance that her sentiments toward them have consistently been positive. She emphasized that her legal actions did not alter her overall view of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. "As far as negativity goes, no. On my side, there’s never been anything negative. I don’t talk about them, I’ve never talked about them for what, the past six years now. So it’s all love," Chyna explained.

Chyna's recent statements stand in stark contrast to the accusations she made in her 2017 lawsuit against Kris Jenner, as well as Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner. In that lawsuit, she alleged that they intentionally damaged her reputation and caused the cancellation of her reality show with Rob, Rob & Chyna after only one season in 2016.

Page Six reported that during the 10-day civil trial, which took place from late April to early May 2022, Chyna's legal team put forth allegations that Kris falsely accused Chyna, a former stripper, of assaulting Rob. They claimed that Kris and her daughters reported this alleged incident to E! in an attempt to block the production of a second season of Rob & Chyna. Both Chyna and Rob acknowledged that they had engaged in a heated argument in December 2016 that escalated into a physical altercation, ultimately affecting their relationship.

However, in her conversation with The U.S. Sun, Chyna shared that when it comes to co-parenting with Rob and her other ex, Tyga, there are no challenges to speak of. "You know what, actually there are no challenges, everything’s been going like really smooth, which I’m really grateful for. They're good both sides, my side, and the fathers' side, the main focus is the kids and whatever it is that they are into, we gonna support. Of course like show discipline, what's right, what's wrong, but just really whatever it is that they want to do," Chyna shared with the outlet.

