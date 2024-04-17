When Jeffrey Epstein's Former Pilot Claimed Bill Clinton and Donald Trump To have Used the Plane

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of sexual abuse and suicide. Readers' discretion is advised.

Jeffery Epstein was famously known as a pioneer in the finance field who later became known as a sex offender. He was arrested on the 6th of July, 2019 on grounds of sex trafficking of minors in the State of Florida and New York. After being arrested and charged with life imprisonment, just a month later on the 10th of August he was found dead in his prison cell.

As per sources, the official cause of death was due to hanging himself, attempted suicide. Two Years later, his name surfaced once more when his former pilot testified in Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking case in 2021.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Davidoff Studios

According to CNN, both Maxwell and Epstein were accused of creating a “pyramid scheme of abuse” after they manipulated underage women via cash and unfortunately lured them into a myriad of sexual abuse.

Even though Epstein passed away, there had to be justice served for his partner in crime - Maxwell. It was the Pilot Larry Visoski - Epstein’s former aircraft flyer, who brought an incredible break in the case when he testified against the two perpetrators.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Pool

Visoski not only flew Epstein himself to destinations galore but there were other famous and high-profiled men and women who’d charter Epstein's private jets for the day. Personalities such as former Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, Prince Andrew, George Mitchell, Kevin Spacey, and more were among the many who used Epstein’s luxe jets. Circling back to the aforementioned case, as per reports the mentioned famous personalities had no connection whatsoever with relation to the case.

However, when it comes to Clinton, as per Angel Urena - a spokesperson for Clinton, the former President was aboard a jet of his for a total of four times. Furthermore, strongly claimed that Clinton was in no way associated with nor was he even remotely aware of the “terrible crimes” committed by Epstein and his buddy Maxwell. The spokesperson officially noted, “In 2002 and 2003, President [at the time] Clinton took a total of four Trips on Jeffrey Epstein’s airplane: one to Europe, one to Asia, and two to Africa, which included stops in connection with the work of the Clinton Foundation,” clarified Urena about the matter. Trump’s representative and legal team cited that he too was reportedly unaware and had no ties whatsoever with criminal endeavors associated with Epstein and Maxwell.

Maxwell was renowned to be quite a socialite who had umteen connections in the business and entertainment industry. However, like her partner in crime, she too was arrested just a year later. However, she pleaded guilty to five different charges concerning the case including conspiracy and sex trafficking. Visoski in his testimony believed that Epstein and Maxwell’s relationship was “more couple-ish” than romantic. But at the same time was more “personal” than “business-like”.

Disclaimer: If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673).

If you are having thoughts about taking your own life or know of anyone who is, please contact The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-SUICIDE (784-2433)

Editor's note: This article was originally published on November 3, 2023. It has since been updated.