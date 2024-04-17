Joy Behar Awkwardly Recalls Posing Pictures With Eric and Lara Trump on 'The View'

The View co-host Joy Behar has always been an outspoken critic of former president Donald Trump. However, recently during the hot topic session of the popular ABC daytime talk show, Behar revealed that she had previously posed for a picture with not one, but two Trump family members. She added that she was appalled when she discovered a picture of herself at a White House Correspondent's Dinner, smiling with Lara and Eric Trump. Behar admitted, "I was at the Correspondents' Dinner and I posed with Lara Trump and Eric Trump...I saw the picture and I thought, 'I have to go into rehab now."'

TRAVIS KELCE SLAMMED BY TAYLOR SWIFT FANS: #TheView co-hosts react to Swifties slamming the tight end for liking a post featuring former Pres. Trump on social media. https://t.co/cVclFZQU98 pic.twitter.com/3fsPrr5rfx — The View (@TheView) April 16, 2024

As per The Daily Mail, while talking about NFL player Travis Kelce's social media activities, the panelists dug into the backlash Kelce experienced from supporters who saw his liking of a post mentioning the 2024 GOP frontrunner. Behar and her co-hosts offered empathy, speculating that Kelce's like might have been accidental or perhaps the result of his connection with Sage Steele, the author of the post in question. "This is before he became president, it was the correspondent's dinner. Obama was in charge," Behar quickly added. "She might be on their Christmas card," co-host Sara Haines replied. In response, Behar clarified that her former relationship with the family has no bearing on her moral convictions.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Carley Margolis

"So what? Anybody who knows me, knows where I stand on this," Behar said while trying to defend herself. "So, the picture with Eric Trump is meaningless." In the past, Behar had labeled the Republican leader as the 'most dangerous' president in her lifetime. As per The Hill, she said, “The guy looks at the eclipse, and they tell him, ‘Don’t do that,’ and he does exactly that. It could’ve blinded him. He believes Frederick Douglass is alive. He has no information at all. He is an incredible target for humor.” She added, “He is one of the most dangerous people of my lifetime to ever be in the Oval Office.”

Do you share my fear that Trump’s fear of prosecution once he’s out of office will accelerate his efforts to cheat in the election and with the help of Russia and the coronavirus (stopping in person voting and screwed up mail ins)he will pull it off. In his mind, he can’t lose. — Joy Behar (@JoyVBehar) August 6, 2020

Behar, bringing up the 2011 White House Correspondents' Association dinner, when the then-President Obama made light of Trump promoting false conspiracy theories about his birthplace; labeled Trump a 'menace' and mocked him for having skin as thin as his hair. “We all know that at the Correspondents’, or when President Obama made a joke about him, his skin is thinner than his hair,” Behar said. “He got so pissed off that he had to run for president and go after poor Obama, who was born in this country. He is a menace.” “This is the most dangerous man alive right now, in my opinion,” Behar said. “It’s like, weren’t you around — didn’t you read your history books? You don’t want nuclear proliferation...”