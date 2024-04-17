‘The View’ Host Sunny Hostin Voices Concerns Over Potential Jury Bias in Trump Hush Money Trial

As the trial of former President Donald Trump unravels in Manhattan, The View co-host Sunny Hostin has raised concerns over the possibility of Trump supporters influencing the jury selection process. Hostin, a former federal prosecutor, expressed her apprehensions during a recent episode of the famous morning talk show. The trial, which explores the allegations of hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, has accumulated prominent attention not only for its legal implications but also for the potential impact of jury composition. Hostin’s concerns stem from the intricate process of selecting jurors, a task that has proven daunting given the widespread familiarity with Trump and his controversial presidency.

During the trial’s second day, Hostin articulated her apprehensions, emphasizing the difficulty of finding jurors who are entirely unbiased about the former president. She referred to Trump as a “loser” and emphasized, “I’m not Trumped out at all. This is a legal nerd’s Super Bowl. What I did find also interesting about my Super Bowl is that the legal teams will be checking the jurors’ social media to see if they can assess the truthfulness and intention of what they said during voir dire, which is their questioning.”

Hostin’s remarks were in response to ongoing jury deliberations, which involve a detailed 42-point questionnaire focused on assessing potential jurors’ impartiality. Despite such measures, concerns persist about individuals harboring hidden biases that could sway the trial’s output.

One of the important points Hostin posed was the scrutiny of jurors’ social media activity. She argued that individuals openly supporting Trump on social media might struggle to maintain impartiality in a case involving the former president. Hostin exclaimed, “I think that’s really really important because if you start liking Trump’s [posts] and you follow Trump’s stuff on social media, are you going to — can you be impartial? I don’t really think so,” as per the reports of Mediaite.

The co-host's concerns reflect broader debates about the impact of social media and political allegiances on the judicial system. Hostin's perspective aligns with efforts by legal teams to vet potential jurors thoroughly, including examining their online presence for any indications of bias or partiality.

As reported by sources of Radar, Hostin further shared, "You get one person that sneaks onto that jury with untoward feelings, that person can hang that jury," to which Joy Behar asked for further clarity. Hostin then explained, "You lie. You say, ‘I hate Trump. But I can be impartial.' Fifty people said ‘I can’t even be impartial.' I admire them for their forthrightness and their honesty because you have to be honest when you’re a juror, they are never going to find someone that doesn’t know about the former twice impeached loser president."